UGG Boots and Slippers are 40% Off on Amazon Right Now: Shop the Celeb-Loved Pairs

By Amy Sheridan
With winter headed our way, we're shopping for jackets and coats, but there's no denying that Ugg boots and slippers are also a wintertime staple. The good news is, Amazon's Holiday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. One celeb-approved pair in particular, the Ugg Fluff Yeah slides, normally go for $110, but right now you can shop them for just $66. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and if you're shopping for a holiday gift, Amazon has put plans in place to deliver gifts on time, despite expected shipping delays from other retailers. 

Whether you're grabbing shoes because it's time to trade in your well-worn boots for school or the office or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon offers Ugg deals of up to 49% off select styles of boots, shoes and slippers. But it's not just Uggs. If you need sneakers for your comfy work-from-home uniform, there are tons of items on sale to help make this winter a little easier. 

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the holiday gifting season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Below, shop ET Style's picks for the best deals on UGG. 

UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please! 
$100$60
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides and now they are 40% off. 
$110$65
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
$110$65
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
There's no question why these uber-comfy slippers are so popular. 
$110$65
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
$110$65
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
$110$65
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Everyone loves the Fluff Yeah Slippers. They don't stay in stock long so you'd better hurry -- these are 40% off right now. 
$100$79
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
An Ugg black boot will get you through all the seasons, but this is the height you need to transition from fall to winter. 
$100$75
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Boot
These classic UGG boots never go out of style (it's a top rated Ugg on Amazon). Grab a pair ahead of the snow -- it's the perfect winter boot.
$170$125
Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper
The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper is the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. They feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole to make it a slipper that can be worn as a shoe when you need it. 
$60$45
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
The lightweight Sammy Chevron Sneaker made with the durability and integrity of UGG footwear. It has a knit upper and molded rubber outsole. 
$110$68
Koolaburra by UGG Aribel Tall Boot
If you don't like sliding into your Uggs, this sheepskin boot lets you zip up. 
$110$80
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
We love the sleek matte finish of this classic UGG rain boot. 
$85
UGG Classic Mini II
You'll wear this classic sheepskin boot all winter and through spring. 
$150
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
The snow leopard mini boot is just right for the 2021 holidays. 
$130 AND UP
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
The Koolaburra by UGG Victoria tall boots feature the signature shearling trim and faux fur lining to keep you cozy and a bow to keep you cute.  
$122$110
UGG Dakota Slipper
With the coziest season upon us, you're going to need a comfortable pair of slipper -- and they don't get much more comfortable than Ugg's Dakota Slipper.
$100$95
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
A closet staple, the Koola Tall Boot is a classic boot from the Ugg sale that you don't want to miss out on. It combines soft suede, plush sheepskin, and faux fur for maximum comfort.
$100
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
Men LOVE these shoes. They've gotten more than 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. 
$130 $120 AND UP

