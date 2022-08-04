UGG Deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on Sandals and Slippers
There's no denying that UGG sandals and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon has tons of discounts on the brand celebrities just can't get enough. While UGGs are one of the most popular cozy shoes worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Whether you're grabbing shoes because it's time to trade in your well-worn slippers for summer slides or you just need new footwear for the season, Amazon has UGG deals of up to 65% off select styles of sandals, shoes and slippers. Right now, UGG's Oh Fluffita slippers, which are the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, are on sale for $66 at Amazon.
There's no question why these über-comfy slippers are so popular.
Below, shop more UGG deals from Amazon.
Best Amazon UGG Deals
A furry sandal with a buckle closure so they're easy to take on and off.
Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides.
A day at home with these comfy slippers will take relaxation to the next level.
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
Spice up our usual summer flip-flops with some fuzzy ones.
Let this be the summer of fluffy slippers.
Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please!
Make this summer a fluffy and colorful one.
The snow leopard mini boot is just right for unexpected chilly nights.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Amazon Deals on Sandals for Summer 2022
Amazon Deals on Tory Burch Bags, Shoes & More for Summer 2022
Birkenstock Sandals Are On Sale Now at Amazon
The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% off at Amazon
10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Secret Sale Today
The 16 Best Men's Sandals For Summer 2022
Kate Spade Sale: Get An Extra 40% off Handbags, Dresses and Sandals
Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look
The Best Deals on Men's Fashion for Summer 2022
The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans and Shorts
The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is On Sale for Under $70
Amazon Deals on Adidas — Save on Sneakers and Apparel