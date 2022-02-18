Shopping

UGG Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to 60% on Boots and Slippers at Amazon

By Amy Sheridan
Ugg Presidents Day Deals
UGG

As we continue working from home, there's no denying that Ugg boots and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. While Uggs are one of the most popular winter shoe worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable too resist wearing year-round. 

Whether you're grabbing shoes because it's time to trade in your well-worn boots for spring slides or you just need new footwear for 2022, Amazon has Ugg deals of up to 60% off select styles of boots, shoes and slippers. Right now, Ugg's Oh Fluffita slippers, which are the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, are on sale for $50 at Amazon. 

UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
There's no question why these über-comfy slippers are so popular. 
$110$50

Amazon Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Below, shop the best UGG deals from Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides and now they are 40% off. 
$110$66
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.
$110$55
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please! 
$100$50
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Tall Boot
The Koolaburra by UGG Victoria tall boots feature the signature shearling trim and faux fur lining to keep you cozy and a bow to keep you cute.  
$122$65
Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Lezly Slipper
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper
The Koolaburra by UGG suede slipper is the kind of cozy-comfort you'd expect. They feature a faux fur lining and a rubber sole to make it a slipper that can be worn as a shoe when you need it. 
$60$55
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Boot
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Classic Short Ii Boot
These classic UGG boots never go out of style (it's a top rated Ugg on Amazon). Grab a pair ahead of the snow -- it's the perfect winter boot.
$170$119
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Let 2022 be the year of fluffy slippers.
$110$65
Koolaburra by UGG Aribel Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Aribel Tall Fashion Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Aribel Tall Boot
If you don't like sliding into your Uggs, this sheepskin boot lets you zip up. 
$110$66
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Victoria Short Mid Calf Boot
An Ugg black boot will get you through all the seasons, but this is the height you need to transition to winter. 
$100$60
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
Amazon
UGG Women's Sammy Chevron Sneaker
The lightweight Sammy Chevron Sneaker made with the durability and integrity of UGG footwear. It has a knit upper and molded rubber outsole. 
$110$69
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
The snow leopard mini boot is just right for 2022. 
$160$138
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Make 2022 a fluffy and colorful year. 
$110$65
UGG Dakota Slipper
UGG Dakota Slipper
Amazon
UGG Dakota Slipper
With the coziest season upon us, you're going to need a comfortable pair of slippers—and they don't get much more comfortable than Ugg's Dakota Slipper.
$100$63
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
Amazon
UGG Men's Neumel Boot
Men LOVE these shoes. They've gotten more than 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. 
$130 $98
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Koola Tall Boot
A closet staple, the Koola Tall Boot is a deal you don't want to miss out on. It combines soft suede and faux fur for maximum comfort.
$100
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
UGG Shelby Matte Rain Boot
We love the sleek matte finish of this classic UGG rain boot. 
$85

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend.

