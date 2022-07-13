Shopping

UGG Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 50% On Sandals and Slippers at Amazon

By ETonline Staff
UGG

There's no denying that UGG sandals and slippers are a cozy at-home staple. The good news is that Amazon has tons of discounts on the brand celebrities just can't get enough of during Prime Day 2022. While UGGs are one of the most popular cozy shoes worn by A-listers, the slippers are too comfortable to resist wearing year-round. 

Whether you're grabbing shoes because it's time to trade in your well-worn slippers for summer slides or you just need new footwear for the season, Amazon has UGG deals of up to 50% off select styles of sandals, shoes and slippers. Right now, UGG's Oh Fluffita slippers, which are the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez, are on sale for $66 at Amazon. 

UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper

There's no question why these über-comfy slippers are so popular. 

$110$66

Below, shop more UGG deals from Amazon. 

Best Amazon Prime Day UGG Deals

UGG Furr-ah Flat Sandal
UGG Furr-ah Flat Sandal
Amazon
UGG Furr-ah Flat Sandal

A furry sandal with a buckle closure so they're easy to take on and off. 

$60$36
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

Gigi Hadid, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in these slides. 

$110$75
UGG Fuzz-ah Slipper
UGG Fuzz-ah Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fuzz-ah Slipper

A day at home with these comfy slippers will take relaxation to the next level.

$60$30
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slipper

If furry feet is what you want, furry feet is what you get with the UGG Oh Yeah Spots Slippers.

$110$81
UGG Furr-ee Flip-Flop
UGG Furr-ee Flip-Flop
Amazon
UGG Furr-ee Flip-Flop

Spice up our usual summer flip-flops with some fuzzy ones.

$60$36
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper

Let this be the summer of fluffy slippers.

$110$51
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
UGG Disco Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Disco Slide Slipper

Fuzzy platform slippers? Yes, please! 

$100$60
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Marble Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Marble Slipper

Make this summer a fluffy and colorful one. 

$110$66
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Snow Leopard Ankle Boot

The snow leopard mini boot is just right for unexpected chilly nights. 

$160$112

 

