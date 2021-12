With winter headed our way, we're shopping for jackets and coats, but there's no denying that Ugg boots and slippers are also a wintertime staple. The good news is, Amazon's Cyber Week Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. One celeb-approved pair in particular, the Ugg Fluff Yeah slides, normally go for $110, but right now you can shop them for just $66. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays.

Whether you're grabbing shoes because it's time to trade in your well-worn boots for school or the office or you need new year-round footwear, Amazon offers Ugg deals of up to 49% off select styles of boots, shoes and slippers. But it's not just Uggs. If you need sneakers for your comfy work-from-home uniform, there are tons of items on sale to help make this winter a little easier.

Amazon's Cyber Week Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the holiday gifting season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.