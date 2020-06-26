Shopping

Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Rebecca Minkoff Sale
Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images

Looking for a new bag to start summer off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale. With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, this Amazon fashion sale is the best opportunity to save on luxury brands like Rebecca Minkoff.  

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest summer sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. 

Amazon's Summer Sale 2020 kicked off on Monday, and Rebecca Minkoff isn't the only brand with discounted items. There are huge markdowns and exclusive offers on apparel and accessories at the sales event from designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Skechers and more. 

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry. Keep checking back all weekend for more deals from the Amazon Sale.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Rebecca Minkoff via the Amazon sale. 

Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Bowie Top Zip Nylon Crossbody Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

A simple bag that you can wear anywhere.

REGULARLY $148

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

A versatile tote to complement any outfit.

REGULARLY $202.23

Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkhoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.

REGULARLY $50

Leo Clutch with Chain Inset
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Leo Clutch with Chain Inset
Amazon
Leo Clutch with Chain Inset
Rebecca Minkoff

Great for a night out.

REGULARLY $74

Leo Clutch Perforated
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Leo Clutch Perforated
Amazon
Leo Clutch Perforated
Rebecca Minkoff

Wow them all with this colorful clutch.

Gabby Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Satchel
Amazon
Gabby Satchel
Rebecca Minkoff

This adorable handbag is on sale in this gorgeous "fig" shade, but comes in a variety of colors. 

REGULARLY $162.69

Ruby Crossbody w/Crystals
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Ruby Crossbody w/Crystals
Amazon
Ruby Crossbody w/Crystals
Rebecca Minkoff

Sparkle, baby! Set off your evening outfit with this blinging crossbody bag. 

REGULARLY $176.22

Stella Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Stella Tote
Amazon
Stella Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

This tote provides a pop of color that's perfect for summer days. 

Love Eye Clip Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Love Eye Clip Pouch
Amazon
Love Eye Clip Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

This bag is a fun way to finish a look.

REGULARLY $40.80

Bree Mini Belt Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Bree Mini Belt Bag
Amazon
Bree Mini Belt Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Stay hands-free with this hip belt bag. 

REGULARLY $148

Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket
Amazon
Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

REGULARLY $243.60

Large Card Case With Eye Stud
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Large Card Case with Eye Stud
Amazon
Large Card Case With Eye Stud
Rebecca Minkoff

They won't be able to take their eyes off of this chic accessory. 

REGULARLY $46.80

Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff
Leo Clutch
Amazon
Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff

This sweet clutch is great for a day out. 

REGULARLY $98

Downtown Nylon Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Downtown Nylon Backpack, Black
Amazon
Downtown Nylon Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff

Be day-trip ready with this backpack. 

REGULARLY $112.80

Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs
Amazon
Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs
Rebecca Minkoff

Grab this seriously sleek clutch while you can.

REGULARLY $88.80

Leo Zip Card Case
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Leo Zip Card Case
Amazon
Leo Zip Card Case
Rebecca Minkoff

Catch their eye with just the right amount of flashiness. And an actual eye.

REGULARLY $78

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Top Deals So Far

The Best Kate Spade Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Related Gallery