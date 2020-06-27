Shopping

Up to 60% off Sandals at the Amazon Summer Sale: Save on See by Chloe, Tabitha Simmons, Vince and Lucky

By Marisa Runyon‍
Amazon Sandals Deals
Today is the last day! If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the summer season with Amazon's Big Style Sale. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of fashion brands to shop and good sale prices on select styles. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffLevi'sTumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out today across fashion categories this weekend including dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

We shopped the Big Style Sale for you and rounded up our sandal picks from our favorite go-to brands to designer steals. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale

'Betty' Satin Flat Sandal w/Sequin Straps
Tabitha Simmons
'Betty' Satin Flat Sandal w/Sequin Straps
Amazon
'Betty' Satin Flat Sandal w/Sequin Straps
Tabitha Simmons

Pair these sequin sandals with your favorite summer look.

REGULARLY $675

'Eve' Strappy Heeled Sandal, 100MM Heel
Tabitha Simmons
'Eve' Strappy Heeled Sandal, 100MM Heel
Amazon
'Eve' Strappy Heeled Sandal, 100MM Heel
Tabitha Simmons

The perfect time to catch a deal on this luxury shoe.

REGULARLY $595

Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black
Dolce Vita
Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black
Amazon
Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black
Dolce Vita

Check out the snake skin on these cute black slides.

REGULARLY $122

Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita
Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Amazon
Women's Noles Double Strap Slides
Dolce Vita

This chunky round heel sandal is the perfect shoe for the summer.

REGULARLY $122

Women's Merinda Block Sandals
Stuart Weitzman
Women's Merinda Block Sandals
Amazon
Women's Merinda Block Sandals
Stuart Weitzman

You can walk a mile in these cute and comfortable white leather block sandals.

REGULARLY $395

Women's Glyn Slides
Vince
Women's Glyn Slides
Amazon
Women's Glyn Slides
Vince

Have the perfect balance of comfort and style with these leather sandals.

REGULARLY $250

Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Amazon
Heels Open Toe Sandals
Crocs

Foam sandal with a wedge silhouette perfect for any outfit.

REGULARLY $44.99

Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG
Braelynn Flat Sandal
Amazon
Braelynn Flat Sandal
UGG

Pair this with a cute summer dress and you're ready for the town!

REGULARLY $120

Teenie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden
Teenie Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Teenie Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden

Get a little taller in this cute leather wedge sandal.

REGULARLY $49.17

Royce Espadrille Slides
SCHUTZ
Royce Espadrille Slides
Amazon
Royce Espadrille Slides
SCHUTZ

Catch this great deal on this cute slides!

REGULARLY $175

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Lucky Brand

Make a statement with this wedge sandal.

REGULARLY $99

Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Amazon
Women's Garston Flat Sandal
Lucky Brand

A simple sandal that can be paired with any outfit.

REGULARLY $79

Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
Amazon
Glyn Platform Espadrilles
See by Chloe

Comfortable and Stylish Espadrilles.

REGULARLY $215

'Bowrama' Sandal
Tabitha Simmons
Tabitha Simmons Bowrama Sandal
Amazon
'Bowrama' Sandal
Tabitha Simmons

This deal feels too good to be true!

REGULARLY $595

'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal
Tabitha Simmons
Tabitha Simmons 'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal
Amazon
'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal
Tabitha Simmons

An on-trend and ladylike addition to your closet. 

REGULARLY $645

Maribel Sandals
SCHUTZ
SCHUTZ Women's Maribel Sandals
Amazon
Maribel Sandals
SCHUTZ

This simple, block-heeled sandal will pair easily with everything from workwear staples to your favorite dress. 

REGULARLY $145

Rina Sandals
SCHUTZ
SCHUTZ Women's Rina Sandals
Amazon
Rina Sandals
SCHUTZ

This elegant sandal can take you from date night to a formal event. 

REGULARLY $175

Tippie Sandals
Steven by Steve Madden
Steven Women's Tippie Sandals
Amazon
Tippie Sandals
Steven by Steve Madden

In case you haven't heard, flip flops are back. 

REGULARLY $101

On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers

The comfy, ugly-cute sandal you didn't know you needed. 

REGULARLY $50

