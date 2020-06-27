Today is the last day! If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the summer season with Amazon's Big Style Sale. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of fashion brands to shop and good sale prices on select styles.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out today across fashion categories this weekend including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on tonight at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

We shopped the Big Style Sale for you and rounded up our sandal picks from our favorite go-to brands to designer steals.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.

'Betty' Satin Flat Sandal w/Sequin Straps Tabitha Simmons Amazon 'Betty' Satin Flat Sandal w/Sequin Straps Tabitha Simmons Pair these sequin sandals with your favorite summer look. REGULARLY $675 $202.50 at Amazon

'Eve' Strappy Heeled Sandal, 100MM Heel Tabitha Simmons Amazon 'Eve' Strappy Heeled Sandal, 100MM Heel Tabitha Simmons The perfect time to catch a deal on this luxury shoe. REGULARLY $595 $178.50 at Amazon

Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black Dolce Vita Amazon Women's Noles Vinyl Slides, Black Dolce Vita Check out the snake skin on these cute black slides. REGULARLY $122 $64.05 at Amazon

Women's Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita Amazon Women's Noles Double Strap Slides Dolce Vita This chunky round heel sandal is the perfect shoe for the summer. REGULARLY $122 $85.40 at Amazon

Women's Merinda Block Sandals Stuart Weitzman Amazon Women's Merinda Block Sandals Stuart Weitzman You can walk a mile in these cute and comfortable white leather block sandals. REGULARLY $395 $207.38 at Amazon

Women's Glyn Slides Vince Amazon Women's Glyn Slides Vince Have the perfect balance of comfort and style with these leather sandals. REGULARLY $250 $187.50 at Amazon

Heels Open Toe Sandals Crocs Amazon Heels Open Toe Sandals Crocs Foam sandal with a wedge silhouette perfect for any outfit. REGULARLY $44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG Amazon Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG Pair this with a cute summer dress and you're ready for the town! REGULARLY $120 $67.50 at Amazon

Teenie Wedge Sandal Steve Madden Amazon Teenie Wedge Sandal Steve Madden Get a little taller in this cute leather wedge sandal. REGULARLY $49.17 $44.25 at Amazon

Royce Espadrille Slides SCHUTZ Amazon Royce Espadrille Slides SCHUTZ Catch this great deal on this cute slides! REGULARLY $175 $122.50 at Amazon

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Make a statement with this wedge sandal. REGULARLY $99 $49.63 at Amazon

Women's Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Women's Garston Flat Sandal Lucky Brand A simple sandal that can be paired with any outfit. REGULARLY $79 $43.30 at Amazon

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Comfortable and Stylish Espadrilles. REGULARLY $215 $161.25 at Amazon

'Bowrama' Sandal Tabitha Simmons Amazon 'Bowrama' Sandal Tabitha Simmons This deal feels too good to be true! REGULARLY $595 $58.99 at Amazon

'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal Tabitha Simmons Amazon 'Leticia Frill' Block Heel Sandal Tabitha Simmons An on-trend and ladylike addition to your closet. REGULARLY $645 $202.50 at Amazon

Maribel Sandals SCHUTZ Amazon Maribel Sandals SCHUTZ This simple, block-heeled sandal will pair easily with everything from workwear staples to your favorite dress. REGULARLY $145 $52.38 at Amazon

Rina Sandals SCHUTZ Amazon Rina Sandals SCHUTZ This elegant sandal can take you from date night to a formal event. REGULARLY $175 $131.25 at Amazon

Tippie Sandals Steven by Steve Madden Amazon Tippie Sandals Steven by Steve Madden In case you haven't heard, flip flops are back. REGULARLY $101 $53.03 at Amazon

On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers Amazon On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers The comfy, ugly-cute sandal you didn't know you needed. REGULARLY $50 $34.95 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

Meghan Markle’s Veja sneakers are 25% off at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Backpack Deals We've found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

Up to 70% Off Kate Spade at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far