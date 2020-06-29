Up to 66% Off Tory Burch at the Amazon Summer Sale: Handbags, Perfume, Jewelry and More
The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
Love Tory Burch handbags, wallets, and accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now for the next few hours during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 66% off at the sales event.
The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch summer sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories all week including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Shop ET Style's top picks from Tory Burch at the Amazon Big Style Sale.
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Tote
A great deal on a sleek Tory Burch canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere. Oh, and this Tory Burch handbag is 30% off to while supplies last.
This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest summer sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening.
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag Now 66% OFF
This Tory Burch straw shoulder bag is the ultimate summer accessory. This handbag is 66% off while supplies last.
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag
Bring a luxe factor to your look with the zippered, textured coated Tory Burch® Gemini Link Canvas Mini Bag with adjustable crossbody strap.
Tory Burch Tribal Lens with a Brown Gradient
These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 40% off while supplies last.
Tory Burch Heart Stud Earrings
A great deal on perfect date night earrings.
Tory Burch Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
An elegant quilted shoulder bag that's truly season-less.
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 Fluid Ounces
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Spray comes in 1.7 Fluid ounces and is the perfect summer perfume. It is filled with fiery spicy note of soft moss, sweet vanilla and milk. This perfume is also 60% off so get it while you can!
