If you haven’t already, now’s the time to grab a fresh pair of sandals for the summer season with Amazon's Big Style Sale at up to 75% off. We’re excited about footwear trends that we can get behind like comfortable sport sandals and the chic return of flip flops. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- has tons of fashion brands to shop and good sale prices on select styles.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this week across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for summer sandals, and keep checking back this week for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.

Betty Satin Flat Sandals with Sequin Stripes from Tabitha Simmons at 70% Off

Stylish espadrille sandals for summer.

Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos Amazon Women's Charlotte Wedge Soludos These black espadrilles are stylish for summer. REGULARLY $125.03 $31.80 at Amazon

These wraparound strap espadrille sandals are perfect for summer.

Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos Amazon Women's Lyon Wedge Espadrilles Soludos These wedge espadrilles have a wraparound tie and are perfect for summer. REGULARLY $182.32 $94.95 at Amazon

Eve Strappy Heeled Sandals from Tabitha Simmons at 70% Off

Check out these espadrilles for summer.

Check out the snake skin on these cute black slides from Dolce Vita.

Comfy metallic T-strap sandals.

Gladiator T-Strap Thong Sandal Rohb by Joyce Azria Amazon Gladiator T-Strap Thong Sandal Rohb by Joyce Azria REGULARLY $29.98 $19.99 at Amazon

Stylish sandals made with vegan leather.

This chunky round heel sandal is the perfect shoe for the summer.

Score a deal on these comfortable and stylish designer espadrilles from See by Chloe.

Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe Amazon Glyn Platform Espadrilles See by Chloe REGULARLY $215 $161.25 at Amazon

You can walk a mile in these cute and comfortable white leather block sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Have the perfect balance of comfort and style with these Vince leather sandals.

Foam sandal by Crocs with a wedge silhouette perfect for any outfit.

Pair this UGG sandal with a cute summer dress and you're ready for the town!

Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG Amazon Braelynn Flat Sandal UGG REGULARLY $120 $71.99 at Amazon

Make a statement with this platform wedge sandal from Lucky Brand.

Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand Amazon Befanni Espadrille Wedge Sandal Lucky Brand REGULARLY $99 $49.63 at Amazon

A simple sandal that can be paired with any outfit.

This minimalist, block-heeled Schutz sandal will pair easily with everything from workwear staples to your favorite dress.

Maribel Sandals SCHUTZ Amazon Maribel Sandals SCHUTZ REGULARLY $145 $52.38 at Amazon

This elegant sandal can take you from date night to a formal event.

Rina Sandals SCHUTZ Amazon Rina Sandals SCHUTZ REGULARLY $175 $131.25 at Amazon

In case you haven't heard, flip flops are back.

Tippie Sandals Steven by Steve Madden Amazon Tippie Sandals Steven by Steve Madden REGULARLY $101 $53.03 at Amazon

The comfy, ugly-cute sandal you didn't know you needed.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

RELATED CONTENT:

Up to 60% Off Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite & More at the Amazon Sale

Up to 50% Off Karl Lagerfeld Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Travel Essentials Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

Take 40% Off This Kate Spade Bag at the Amazon Summer Sale