USA vs. England: How to Watch The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team Play at the 2022 World Cup
After drawing 1-1 against Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, USA will face England on Friday, November 25. The USMNT and England have a history of memorable matchups at the World Cup, and the two are paired up again in Group B.
The rivalry matchup, which falls on the day after Thanksgiving, will be one of the most highly anticipated USMNT matches of the last decade. With England opening 6-2 against Iran, every single goal and every single point will matter as the U.S. saw a lead slip away and England is on the verge of booking passage into the Round of 16.
United State faces England at 2 p.m. ET. If you've cut the cable cord in your home, every single World Cup match will be streamed live in 4K on fuboTV and you can also watch on Sling TV.
The full schedule for the United States in the group stage looks like:
- Nov. 21: United States vs Wales - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Nov. 25: United States vs England - 2:00 p.m. ET
- Nov. 29: United States vs Iran - 2:00 p.m. ET
Below, find out everything you need to know about how to livestream every match of FIFA's biggest tournament.
How do I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 online?
Fox holds the English language rights to World Cup games in the United States. If you cut the cable cord in your home, there are a few options for watching the FIFA World Cup, including Peacock and live TV streaming services like fuboTV and SlingTV. Here's how you can subscribe and get access to each of these services.
You can stream all 64 World Cup matches live in Spanish on Peacock. If you're not yet a member, you can watch the first 12 matches free with Peacock’s free subscription tier. To watch the rest of the games, you'll need a Premium subscription that is less than $5 per month.
With fuboTV you'll have access to Fox and FS1, which are the two stations with English World Cup coverage in the U.S. The cost for fuboTV is higher at $69.99 per month, but you'll have access to 144 channels and over 100 sporting events. You can even do a 7-day free trial to see what you think of the service before committing.
Sling TV is an app-based TV service that lets you stream both live TV and on-demand content. Sling TV’s Blue Plan offers access to Pro Football, like the FIFA World Cup, as well as access to NBC, USA, Bravo, NBC Sports Network, Syfy and more. The Blue Plan costs $40 per month, but new customers can get half off their first month of service.
What is the 2022 FIFA World Cup schedule?
While previously the FIFA World Cup has been held every four years during June and July, this year they've decided to change things up to avoid the midsummer heat of Qatar.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET on FS1
Monday, Nov. 21
England vs. Iran, 8 a.m. ET on FS1
Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET on FOX
United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1
Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. ET on FS1
Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. ET on FOX
France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1
Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m. ET on FS1
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. ET on FOX
Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Thursday, Nov. 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. ET on FS1
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. ET on FS1
Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. ET on FOX
Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Friday, Nov. 25
Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. ET on FS1
Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. ET on FS1
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. ET on FOX
England vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. ET on FS1
France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. ET on FOX
Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. ET on FS1
Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. ET on FS1
Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. ET on FOX
Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. ET on FS1
South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m. ET on FS1
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. ET on FOX
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1
Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. ET on FS1
Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. ET on FOX
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX
Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1
Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX
Thursday, Dec. 1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX
Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1
Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1
Friday, Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. ET on *FOX
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. ET on *FS1
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. ET on *FS1
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. ET on *FOX
