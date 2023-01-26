Shopping

Valentine's Day Outfits for Every Occasion: Shop Chic Dresses, Romantic Lingerie, Cozy Loungewear & More

By Lauren Gruber
For Love and Lemons

Valentine's Day is officially less than three weeks away. Not that we need an excuse to shop, but the holiday of love gives us an extra reason to buy ourselves something special. No matter what your plans are — a romantic dinner, a rowdy girls' night out or a cozy night on the couch — we've got your V-day outfit covered for every occasion.

Regardless of your relationship status, we're making this Valentine's Day all about self-love with outfits that make us feel confident. Thanks to some of our favorite brands' V-Day edits — Savage X Fenty, For Love and Lemons, SKIMS and Victoria's Secret, to name a few — there are so many romantic pieces to shop. From gorgeous dresses and trendy tops to luxurious pajamas and sultry lingerie, you're sure to find some fashion inspo with our Valentine's Day shopping guide. 

Below, shop our favorite Valentine's Day outfits for all types of occasions ahead of Feburary 14th. 

Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Going Out 

Abercrombie and Fitch Lace-Up Back Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Lace-Up Back Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Lace-Up Back Slip Midi Dress

With an alluring lace-up back and simple shape, this pink dress is a lovely option for date night or drinks with the girls.

$120$84
Victoria's Secret Unlined Lace-Up Corset Top
Victoria's Secret Unlined Lace-Up Corset Top
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret Unlined Lace-Up Corset Top

This red-hot corset top comes in both standard and DD-cup sizes for a perfect fit.

$70
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
Nordstrom
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress

This sleek dress from SKIMS can easily be dressed up or down, and comes in so many colors and sizes.

$88
ASTR The Label Alva Body-Con Midi Dress
ASTR The Label Alva Body-Con Midi Dress
Nordstrom
ASTR The Label Alva Body-Con Midi Dress

Got plans for a fancy dinner? This stunning lace-accented midi is the ultimate date night look.

$138
Lulu's Flirty Moments Red Burnout Floral Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
Lulu's Flirty Moments Red Burnout Floral Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Flirty Moments Red Burnout Floral Balloon Sleeve Mini Dress

You'll feel ready for anything in a bohemian balloon-sleeved dress with a subtle floral jacquard pattern.

$68
Universal Standard Manderley Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Dress
Universal Standard Manderley Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Dress
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Manderley Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Dress

We love this soft Universal Standard velvet dress for an alluring look that doesn't sacrifice comfort — available in sizes 00-40.

$198

Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Staying In

SKIMS Velour Wrap Sleep Set
SKIMS Velour Wrap Sleep Set
SKIMS
SKIMS Velour Wrap Sleep Set

Enjoy a date with your couch in style when you wear this elegant velour wrap and pants set.

$148$104
Ekouaer Women's Feather Trim Silk Satin Pajama Set
Ekouaer Women's Feather Trim Silk Satin Pajama Set
Amazon
Ekouaer Women's Feather Trim Silk Satin Pajama Set

Bring the drama in a pair of feather-trimmed pajamas that can easily be paired with pants or jeans after the holiday.

$31
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Made of eco-friendly tencel modal, these classic menswear-inspired pajamas are equally cute and cozy — also available in straight sizes.

$75
Quince 100% Washable Silk Robe
Quince 100% Washable Silk Robe
Quince
Quince 100% Washable Silk Robe

Supple and ridiculously soft, you'll feel like your best self in a decadent ,100% silk robe.

$100
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women
Amazon
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women

Down to splurge on something ultra-luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk.

$189
Women's Fuzzy 3-Piece Sweatsuit
Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
Amazon
Women's Fuzzy 3-Piece Sweatsuit

Get extra cozy this winter in a fluffy cami, robe and pants set.

$51

Best Valentine's Day Lingerie Picks

CUUP The Plunge Mesh Bra
CUUP The Plunge Mesh Bra
CUUP
CUUP The Plunge Mesh Bra

When it comes to lingerie, sometimes less is more — which is why we love this mesh bra from CUUP, available in sizes 32A-38H. Matching undies right this way.

$68
$20
MATCHING MODAL UNDERWEAR
Savage X Fenty Butterfly Wings Lace & Mesh Teddy
Savage X Butterfly Wings Lace & Mesh Teddy
Savage X
Savage X Fenty Butterfly Wings Lace & Mesh Teddy

Give them butterflies in this sultry lace teddy with a plunging neckline.

$75$30
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP
Thistle and Spire Kane V-Wire Bra
Kane V-Wire Bra
Thistle and Spire
Thistle and Spire Kane V-Wire Bra

"I got the whole Kane set and OH MY GOD my jaw dropped as soon as I put it on," one reviewer raved about this sultry set. "The amount of confidence that I got from this lingerie set was amazing and I didn’t want to take it off."

$62
$32
MATCHING KANE THONG
ThirdLove Lace Contour Plunge Bra
ThirdLove Lace Contour Plunge Bra
ThirdLove
ThirdLove Lace Contour Plunge Bra

You'll feel anything but icy in this sexy and supportive periwinkle blue bra – available in sizes 32AA-44H.

$76$59
For Love and Lemons Romantic Roses Teddy
For Love and Lemons Romantic Roses Teddy
For Love and Lemons
For Love and Lemons Romantic Roses Teddy

The only thing better than a bouquet of roses on Valentine's Day is this luxurious floral lace teddy. 

$139
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette
SKIMS
SKIMS Cotton Jersey Scoop Bralette

Keep things simply sexy in a comfy scoop bralette available in sizes XS-4X — don't forget the matching panties!

$32
$18
MATCHING COTTON DIPPED JERSEY THONG
Cacique Lace Heart Bodysuit
Cacique Lace Heart Bodysuit
Lane Byrant
Cacique Lace Heart Bodysuit

Cacique Intimates has a plethora of beautiful Valentine's Day lingerie. Our top pick is this no-wire, plunging bodysuit with heart-shaped hardware.

$65

For Valentine's Day gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

