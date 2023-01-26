Valentine's Day is officially less than three weeks away. Not that we need an excuse to shop, but the holiday of love gives us an extra reason to buy ourselves something special. No matter what your plans are — a romantic dinner, a rowdy girls' night out or a cozy night on the couch — we've got your V-day outfit covered for every occasion.

Regardless of your relationship status, we're making this Valentine's Day all about self-love with outfits that make us feel confident. Thanks to some of our favorite brands' V-Day edits — Savage X Fenty, For Love and Lemons, SKIMS and Victoria's Secret, to name a few — there are so many romantic pieces to shop. From gorgeous dresses and trendy tops to luxurious pajamas and sultry lingerie, you're sure to find some fashion inspo with our Valentine's Day shopping guide.

Below, shop our favorite Valentine's Day outfits for all types of occasions ahead of Feburary 14th.

Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Going Out

Best Valentine's Day Outfits for Staying In

Best Valentine's Day Lingerie Picks

For Valentine's Day gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

