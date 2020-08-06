Vera Bradley Bags Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Big Summer Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon Summer Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.

The Big Summer Sale for Amazon continues to offer amazing deals and seasonally relevant deals on designers such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs, offering select styles at discounted prices up to 80% off.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over. Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Recycled Lighten Up Reactive Sling Backpack Vera Bradley This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric. REGULARLY $55 $49.85 at Amazon

Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton On the Go Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday. REGULARLY $80 $67.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley A cosmetic case to use for home and travel. REGULARLY $60 $42 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. REGULARLY $115 $94.76 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley This stylish tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. REGULARLY $100 $75.90 at Amazon

See all the sale items on Amazon.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Just Launched a Secret Sale on Kate Spade Accessories

Best Back to School Supplies Under $100

Tommy Bahama Sale: Take 25% Off Everything