Vera Bradley Bags Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon's Big Summer Sale
Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Big Summer Sale. The brand's distinctive and popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 50% off for a limited time.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon Summer Sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.
The Big Summer Sale for Amazon continues to offer amazing deals and seasonally relevant deals on designers such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs, offering select styles at discounted prices up to 80% off.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.
Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices before it's over. Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley bag deals from Amazon's Big Summer Sale.
This soft, sling backpack is made from sustainable, water-repellent fabric.
A crossbody bag with multiple pockets you can wear everyday.
A cosmetic case to use for home and travel.
A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on.
This stylish tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too.
Travel in style with this durable, waterproof suitcase.
