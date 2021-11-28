Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals Are Still Going: Shop TVs, AirPods, Air Fryers and More
Walmart stores were Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday is over but you can still shop Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days" online now until Cyber Monday starts and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for $159, their lowest price to date.
Walmart got a head start on the holiday shopping season and Black Friday savings this year with the retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.
In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."
Walmart's second early Black Friday sale, which kicked off online on Nov. 10 and soon continued in stores on Nov. 12, brought customers even more savings and incredible markdowns on items across apparel, home goods and more. And their third "Deals for Days" event -- happening now -- is showcasing some of the retailer's best deals of the season, all leading up to Black Friday 2021.
Ahead, check out some of the best deals at Walmart's "Deals for Days" Black Friday event. Shop now to check off everything on your holiday list before Cyber Monday.
