Today is the the last day of savings during Walmart's latest round of "Deals for Days" sale. Walmart got a head start on the holiday shopping season and Black Friday savings this year with the retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. The next batch of deals has yet to be officially announced by Walmart, but there is still a little more room today to avoid late deliveries because of supply chain issues.

The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Walmart's second early Black Friday sale, which kicked off online on Nov. 10 and soon continued in stores on Nov. 12, brought customers even more savings and incredible markdowns on items across apparel, home goods and more.

Ahead, shop some of the best deals at Walmart's early Black Friday event. Remember, today is the final day of Walmart's current sale, so check off everything on your holiday list before the shopping rush.

Below are other great deals to shop from Walmart ahead of Black Friday.

JBL Flip Essential Walmart JBL Flip Essential This JBL speaker offers up to ten hours of nonstop play time and has a protective waterproof design for all your future adventures. $99 $79 Buy Now

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Walmart Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. $600 $497 Buy Now

Samsung Chromebook Walmart Samsung Chromebook Ring in the upcoming New Year with can't-miss savings on some of tech's hottest products -- like the Samsung Chromebook. $200 $179 Buy Now

