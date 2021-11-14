Shopping

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Save Big on TVs, Laptops, Vacuums and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Black Friday 2021
Walmart

Today is the the last day of savings during Walmart's latest round of "Deals for Days" sale. Walmart got a head start on the holiday shopping season and Black Friday savings this year with the retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. The next batch of deals has yet to be officially announced by Walmart, but there is still a little more room today to avoid late deliveries because of supply chain issues

The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Walmart's second early Black Friday sale, which kicked off online on Nov. 10 and soon continued in stores on Nov. 12, brought customers even more savings and incredible markdowns on items across apparel, home goods and more.

Ahead, shop some of the best deals at Walmart's early Black Friday event. Remember, today is the final day of Walmart's current sale, so check off everything on your holiday list before the shopping rush.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Give the gift of great sound quality with these SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+ from Walmart.
$150$79
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Roku TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for endless entertainment.
$448$378
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
$279$159
Crosley Radio Crosley Cruiser
Crosley Radio Crosley Cruiser
Walmart
Crosley Radio Crosley Cruiser
For vinyl lovers, this lightweight record player is easy to use and a delight to hear. It has pitch control, built-in speakers and a Bluetooth receiver.
$45$35
Yankee Candle Large Jar
Yankee Candle Large Jar
Walmart
Yankee Candle Large Jar
$19$10
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Walmart
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Elevate your kiddos playtime with this Barbie Estate accessory -- which includes 60 separate pieces.
$99$60
HP 15.6" Intel Core i3 Laptop
HP 15.6-Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop
Walmart
HP 15.6" Intel Core i3 Laptop
$399$279
Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Walmart
Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Seamlessly cook up something delicious with this Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven.
$89$49
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
$499$288
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Walmart
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Keep your most important files safely stored with this Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive.
$52$39
Orolay Hooded Puffer Down Coat
Orolay Hooded Puffer Down Coat
Walmart
Orolay Hooded Puffer Down Coat
$150$80
Samsung 60" QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 60" QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 60" QLED 4K Smart TV
For a limited time, save $100 on this top-rated Samsung Smart TV.
$897$797
HP Intel Core i3 Laptop
HP Intel Core i3 Laptop
Walmart
HP Intel Core i3 Laptop
Surf the web in style with HP's Intel Core laptop.
$445
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.
$149$99
Tineco PWRHERO™ 11 Cordless Vacuum
Tineco PWRHERO™ 11 Cordless Vacuum
Walmart
Tineco PWRHERO™ 11 Cordless Vacuum
Home cleaning just got a whole lot easier thanks to this cordless Tineco vacuum -- now only $125.
$199$125
SAMSUNG Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
SAMSUNG Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
SAMSUNG Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Give the gift of elevated picture quality with the SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV.
$497$478

Below are other great deals to shop from Walmart ahead of Black Friday.

Macwheel Electric Scooter
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Walmart
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Be the hero this Christmas by gifting your favorite kiddo a top-rated Macwheel Electric Scooter.
$230$170
Walmart TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Roku TV
Walmart
Walmart TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Smart Roku TV is loved by users for its clear images and built-in smart technology.
$430$299
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Walmart
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Kick your cooking into high gear this holiday season!
$150$59
JBL Flip Essential
JBL Flip Essential
Walmart
JBL Flip Essential
This JBL speaker offers up to ten hours of nonstop play time and has a protective waterproof design for all your future adventures.
$99$79
New Bright RC Monster Truck
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Walmart
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Give a fresh pair of wheels (toy wheels, that is) to the deserving kiddo in your life.
$45
2021 New Xbox 512GB SSD Console
2021 New Xbox 512GB SSD Console
Walmart
2021 New Xbox 512GB SSD Console
The latest Xbox console is always on holiday wishlists, especially when it is on sale. 
$450$414
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Simplify your home cleaning with this ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum -- now 50% off at Walmart's "Deals for Days" event.
$400$200
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. 
$600$497
Samsung Chromebook
Samsung Chromebook
Walmart
Samsung Chromebook
Ring in the upcoming New Year with can't-miss savings on some of tech's hottest products -- like the Samsung Chromebook.
$200$179
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
The TV's ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K and delivers a more vivid picture. 
$648$568
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
$73

RELATED CONTENT:

Target Black Friday 2021: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Toys, and More

The Best Deals at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale, Happening Right Now

Wayfair Black Friday Early Access: Save Up to 80% Off Home Upgrades

Black Friday Deals Under $100

Coach Outlet Black Friday Deals: Save 70% on Bags, Gifts, and More

The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Fashion

The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop Early

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear