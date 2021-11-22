Walmart's latest round of the Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale is now live and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. During this batch of deals, Walmart will also be restocking the popular PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles. Paid Walmart Plus subscribers will be able to get in line for the gaming systems beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

Walmart got a head start on the holiday shopping season and Black Friday savings this year with the retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Walmart's second early Black Friday sale, which kicked off online on Nov. 10 and soon continued in stores on Nov. 12, brought customers even more savings and incredible markdowns on items across apparel, home goods and more. And their third "Deals for Days" event -- happening now -- is showcasing some of the retailer's best deals of the season, all leading up to Black Friday 2021.

Ahead, check out some of the best deals at Walmart's "Deals for Days" Black Friday event -- with early access to shop these deals beginning at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET. Shop now to check off everything on your holiday list before the shopping rush.

Sony PlayStation 5 Video Game Console Walmart Sony PlayStation 5 Video Game Console Give the gift of gaming this holiday season with the Sony PS5 Video Game Console. Paid Walmart Plus subscribers will be able to get in line for this gaming systems beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on Nov. 22. $499 Learn More

iRobot Roomba Vacuum Walmart iRobot Roomba Vacuum According to the retailer, this iRobot Roomba Vacuum is great for cleaning carpets and addressing stubborn pet hair. $579 Learn More

Nintendo Switch Walmart Nintendo Switch If you've been having trouble finding the Nintendo Switch gaming console system, you're in luck -- it's available (while supplies last) at Walmart's Black Friday 2021 Deals for Days event. $299 Learn More

Below are other great deals to shop from Walmart ahead of Black Friday.

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Walmart Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. $600 $497 Buy Now

