Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Shop TVs, AirPods, Air Fryers and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Black Friday 2021
Walmart

Walmart stores are closed Thanksgiving Day, but you can shop Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days" online now and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for $159, their lowest price to date.

Walmart got a head start on the holiday shopping season and Black Friday savings this year with the retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Walmart's second early Black Friday sale, which kicked off online on Nov. 10 and soon continued in stores on Nov. 12, brought customers even more savings and incredible markdowns on items across apparel, home goods and more. And their third "Deals for Days" event -- happening now -- is showcasing some of the retailer's best deals of the season, all leading up to Black Friday 2021.

Ahead, check out some of the best deals at Walmart's "Deals for Days" Black Friday event. Shop now to check off everything on your holiday list before the shopping rush.

Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects
Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects
Walmart
Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects
Up your selfie game with the Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects to give your images a professional touch. 
$40$20
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
Walmart
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
If you're in the market for a new streaming device, this Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player is an incredible deal at 50% off.
$30$15
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Give the gift of great sound quality with these SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+ from Walmart.
$150$79
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
For those who love the Pioneer Woman, this cookware set will be the gift of the year. 
$79
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Walmart
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
This iRobot Roomba Vacuum is great for cleaning carpets and addressing stubborn pet hair and it's one of the best deals at this year's Black Friday events.
$600$349
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Walmart
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Keep your most important files safely stored with this Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive.
$52$39
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
Walmart
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
The holiday season is the time to buy a hover board -- this is one of the new deals from Walmart ahead of Black Friday. 
$118$79
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Walmart
Nintendo Switch
If you've been having trouble finding the Nintendo Switch gaming console system, you're in luck -- it's available (while supplies last) at Walmart's Black Friday 2021 Deals for Days event.
$299
New Bright RC Monster Truck
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Walmart
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Give a fresh pair of wheels (toy wheels, that is) to the deserving kiddo in your life.
$45
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Walmart
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Simplify your meal prep process with this 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer from GoWISE USA -- now on sale at Walmart.
$149$83
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
The TV's ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K and delivers a more vivid picture. 
$648$568
Ninja Professional Blender
Ninja Professional Blender
Walmart
Ninja Professional Blender
Simplify your smoothie making routine with this Ninja Professional Blender.
$49
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. 
$600$497
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Roku TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for endless entertainment.
$448$378
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Walmart
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Kick your cooking into high gear this holiday season!
$150$55
Instant Pot 8 Quart Multi-Cooker
Instant Pot 8 Quart Multi-Cooker
Walmart
Instant Pot 8 Quart Multi-Cooker
This programmable pressure cooker from Instant Pot can do everything from cook rice and eggs, to make yogurt and sauté different foods.
$59
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Walmart
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Elevate your kiddos playtime with this Barbie Estate accessory -- which includes 60 separate pieces.
$99$60
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
Kids or adults can build Hagrid's hut with this Harry Potter LEGO set, available at Walmart.
$73$48
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
This is one of the hottest deals at Walmart's Black Friday event. 
$499$299
Vizio Class V-Series Smartcast Smart TV
Vizio Class V-Series Smartcast Smart TV
Walmart
Vizio Class V-Series Smartcast Smart TV
Elevate your TV viewing this holiday season and beyond with Vizio's Class V-Series Smartcast Smart TV -- available for only $498 at Walmart.
$587$498
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
$279$159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Shoppers can save more than $200 on Apple's top-rated Apple Watch Series 3 GPS at the 'Deals for Days' event.  
$327$109
Apple AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro are on sale at Walmart for their lowest price ever. 
$249$159
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Simplify your home cleaning with this ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum -- now 50% off at Walmart's "Deals for Days" event.
$400$200
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Walmart
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Be the hero this Christmas by gifting your favorite kiddo a top-rated Macwheel Electric Scooter.
$230$170

