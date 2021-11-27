Walmart stores are closed Thanksgiving Day, but you can shop Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days" online now and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for $159, their lowest price to date.

Walmart got a head start on the holiday shopping season and Black Friday savings this year with the retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Walmart's second early Black Friday sale, which kicked off online on Nov. 10 and soon continued in stores on Nov. 12, brought customers even more savings and incredible markdowns on items across apparel, home goods and more. And their third "Deals for Days" event -- happening now -- is showcasing some of the retailer's best deals of the season, all leading up to Black Friday 2021.

Ahead, check out some of the best deals at Walmart's "Deals for Days" Black Friday event. Shop now to check off everything on your holiday list before the shopping rush.

iRobot Roomba Vacuum Walmart iRobot Roomba Vacuum This iRobot Roomba Vacuum is great for cleaning carpets and addressing stubborn pet hair and it's one of the best deals at this year's Black Friday events. $600 $349 Learn More

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard Walmart Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard The holiday season is the time to buy a hover board -- this is one of the new deals from Walmart ahead of Black Friday. $118 $79 Buy Now

Nintendo Switch Walmart Nintendo Switch If you've been having trouble finding the Nintendo Switch gaming console system, you're in luck -- it's available (while supplies last) at Walmart's Black Friday 2021 Deals for Days event. $299 Learn More

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Walmart Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. $600 $397 Buy Now

