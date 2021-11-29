Shopping

Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 Deals: Shop TVs, Apple AirPods, Air Fryers and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Cyber Monday 2021
Walmart

With Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday behind us, there's still a chance to score Walmart's best deals for the holiday season. You can shop Walmart's Cyber Monday "Deals for Days" online now while it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing, seasonal décor, gaming consoles and more. 

Walmart got a head start on the holiday shopping season and Black Friday savings this year with the retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. The famed month-long savings event not only featured the hottest deals on top products across all categories, it also provided a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Walmart's second Black Friday sale, which kicked off online on Nov. 10 and soon continued in stores on Nov. 12, brought shoppers even more savings and incredible markdowns on items across apparel, home goods and more. And their third "Deals for Days" event -- happening now -- is showcasing some of the retailer's best deals of the season, all leading up to Cyber Monday 2021.

Ahead, check out some of the best deals at the Walmart Cyber Monday Sale event. Shop now to check off everything on your holiday list with a Cyber Monday deal.

LOL Surprise All Star Sports Ultimate Collection
LOL Surprise All Star Sports Ultimate Collection
Walmart
LOL Surprise All Star Sports Ultimate Collection
LOL Surprise is supposed to be among the most popular toys this holiday season. The LOL Surprise All Star Sports Ultimate Surprise has each character from both teams - the Heart Breakers and the Lucky Stars - in one box, which then transforms into a playing field playset for extra fun!
$90$60
Microsoft Surface Pro Touch Screen
Microsoft Surface Pro Touch Screen
Walmart
Microsoft Surface Pro Touch Screen
This in-demand laptop/tablet is more than $400 off the regular price.
$1,000$600
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Roku TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for endless entertainment.
$800$450
Ninja® Supra Kitchen System® BL780
Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, BL710WM
Walmart
Ninja® Supra Kitchen System® BL780
Simplify your smoothie making routine with this Ninja Professional Blender.
$218$99
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Walmart
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
This iRobot Roomba Vacuum is great for cleaning carpets and addressing stubborn pet hair and it's one of the best deals at this year's Cyber Monday events.
$600$349
Vizio Class V-Series Smartcast Smart TV
Vizio Class V-Series Smartcast Smart TV
Walmart
Vizio Class V-Series Smartcast Smart TV
Elevate your TV viewing this holiday season and beyond with Vizio's Class V-Series Smartcast Smart TV -- available for only $498 at Walmart.
$587$498
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
These wireless Apple Airpods come with a charging case. 
$197$159
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Give the gift of great sound quality with these SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+ from Walmart.
$150$79
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
Walmart
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
If you're in the market for a new streaming device, this Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player is an incredible deal at 50% off.
$30$15
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. 
$600$349
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
Walmart
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
The holiday season is the time to buy a hover board -- this is one of the new deals from Walmart ahead of Black Friday. 
$118$79
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
For those who love the Pioneer Woman, this cookware set will be the gift of the year. 
$79
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Walmart
Nintendo Switch
If you've been having trouble finding the Nintendo Switch gaming console system, you're in luck -- it's available (while supplies last) at Walmart's Cyber Monday 2021 event.
$299
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
This is one of the hottest deals at Walmart's Black Friday event. 
$499$299
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Walmart
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Simplify your meal prep process with this 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer from GoWISE USA -- now on sale at Walmart.
$149$83
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
$279$159
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
Kids or adults can build Hagrid's hut with this Harry Potter LEGO set, available at Walmart.
$73$48
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Walmart
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Kick your cooking into high gear this holiday season!
$150$55
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Walmart
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Elevate your kiddos playtime with this Barbie Estate accessory -- which includes 60 separate pieces.
$99$89
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Walmart
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Keep your most important files safely stored with this Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive.
$52$36
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Shoppers can save more than $200 on Apple's top-rated Apple Watch Series 3 GPS at the 'Deals for Days' event.  
$327$250
Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects
Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects
Walmart
Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects
Up your selfie game with the Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects to give your images a professional touch. 
$40$20
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Simplify your home cleaning with this ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum -- now 50% off at Walmart's "Deals for Days" event.
$400$200
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Walmart
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Be the hero this Christmas by gifting your favorite kiddo a top-rated Macwheel Electric Scooter.
$230$170
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
The TV's ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K and delivers a more vivid picture. 
$648$548
New Bright RC Monster Truck
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Walmart
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Give a fresh pair of wheels (toy wheels, that is) to the deserving kiddo in your life.
$45
Apple AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro are on sale at Walmart for their lowest price ever. 
$249

