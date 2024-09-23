Walmart is hosting its first Holiday Deals event this year. Shop early with a free Walmart+ membership.
If you’ve been thinking of becoming a Walmart+ member and want to start your holiday shopping early, now is the perfect time. That's because the retailer is offering a can't-miss deal on subscriptions ahead of its upcoming Walmart Holiday Deals event.
Walmart Holiday Deals 2024 — Walmart's six-day savings event — starts online on Tuesday, October 8 at noon for Walmart+ members and on Wednesday October 9 at midnight for everyone else. This sale coincides with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and Target's October Circle Week. Right now, you can try Walmart+ for free for 30 days and shop Walmart Holiday Deals 12 hours ahead of everyone else.
So, apart from gaining early access to Walmart Holiday Deals, why else does it pay to become a Walmart+ member?
The benefits of a Walmart+ membership are seemingly endless. Walmart+ offers subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. You get unlimited free same-day grocery delivery on orders of at least $35 as well as free two-day shipping from Walmart’s website. Members also get access to Walmart's exclusive sales events and early access to Walmart deals during major retail holidays like Black Friday.
Walmart+ is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime. In 2022, Amazon Prime membership rates increased from $119 to $139. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99. If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+.
Walmart+ members can also save money on gas. Get up to 10 cents off gas gallons at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations across 48 states. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started. This perk adds up to significant savings in the long run. Speaking of your car, enjoy free flat tire repair and a free road hazard warranty on new tires at any Walmart Auto Care Center.
You can book flights, hotels and more with your membership via Expedia and get up to 5% Walmart Cash on your bookings.
Another Walmart+ benefit is free access to Paramount+. Members can enjoy over 40,000 episodes, hit movies, live sports and more with a Paramount+ subscription, included at no additional cost. The Paramount+ Essential tier usually costs $4.99/month and is ad-supported. Paramount+ has hit shows like the Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Tulsa King as well as movies like A Quiet Place: Day One and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts along with live TV programming to watch NFL games this season.
ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
There's no need to wait for Walmart Holiday Deals 2024 to save big at Walmart. So sign up for Walmart+ now and shop the great deals we've already found ahead of the rival October Prime Day sale below on furniture, kitchen appliances, TVs and more.
Best Early Walmart Holiday Deals
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
The newest variant of the Nintendo Switch OLED — the Mario Red Edition — has just received a rare discount at Walmart.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
AirTags are a super easy way for you to keep track of and find your belongings. Attach one to your keys, wallet, luggage and more, and then track them all in the Find My app.
Cocoon by Sealy 10" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Enjoy a soft, premium gel memory foam mattress made with innovative layers to cradle you as you sleep. The white, stretch-knit cover is built with spun poly fibers designed to be breathable and help keep you comfortable throughout the night.
Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum
The Dyson V15 Detect is engineered with the power, intelligence, versatility, and run time to deep clean your whole home. Dyson illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors. Plus, its versatile cordless format transforms into a handheld vacuum with one click.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.