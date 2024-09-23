If you’ve been thinking of becoming a Walmart+ member and want to start your holiday shopping early, now is the perfect time. That's because the retailer is offering a can't-miss deal on subscriptions ahead of its upcoming Walmart Holiday Deals event.

Walmart Holiday Deals 2024 — Walmart's six-day savings event — starts online on Tuesday, October 8 at noon for Walmart+ members and on Wednesday October 9 at midnight for everyone else. This sale coincides with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and Target's October Circle Week. Right now, you can try Walmart+ for free for 30 days and shop Walmart Holiday Deals 12 hours ahead of everyone else.

So, apart from gaining early access to Walmart Holiday Deals, why else does it pay to become a Walmart+ member?

The benefits of a Walmart+ membership are seemingly endless. Walmart+ offers subscribers in-store and online benefits, such as unlimited free delivery and fuel discounts from participating gas stations. You get unlimited free same-day grocery delivery on orders of at least $35 as well as free two-day shipping from Walmart’s website. Members also get access to Walmart's exclusive sales events and early access to Walmart deals during major retail holidays like Black Friday.

Walmart+ is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime. In 2022, Amazon Prime membership rates increased from $119 to $139. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99. If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+.

Walmart+ members can also save money on gas. Get up to 10 cents off gas gallons at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations across 48 states. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started. This perk adds up to significant savings in the long run. Speaking of your car, enjoy free flat tire repair and a free road hazard warranty on new tires at any Walmart Auto Care Center.

You can book flights, hotels and more with your membership via Expedia and get up to 5% Walmart Cash on your bookings.

Another Walmart+ benefit is free access to Paramount+. Members can enjoy over 40,000 episodes, hit movies, live sports and more with a Paramount+ subscription, included at no additional cost. The Paramount+ Essential tier usually costs $4.99/month and is ad-supported. Paramount+ has hit shows like the Yellowstone prequel 1883 and Tulsa King as well as movies like A Quiet Place: Day One and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts along with live TV programming to watch NFL games this season.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

There's no need to wait for Walmart Holiday Deals 2024 to save big at Walmart. So sign up for Walmart+ now and shop the great deals we've already found ahead of the rival October Prime Day sale below on furniture, kitchen appliances, TVs and more.

