Walmart Holiday Gifts: Last Day for Ground Shipping to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas
Christmas Day is this week, but if you're still looking to send last-minute gifts now's your last chance! Today is the last day to order holiday gifts at Walmart for Dec. 25 delivery with ground shipping.
To make holiday shopping easy, Walmart has curated their Gift Finder page, featuring a ton of gift options across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, home decor, clothes, toys, TVs and so many more. Plus, many of the gifts are part of Walmart's holiday deals so you can save while you shop this holiday season. Standout gifts include Samsung 55-inch Crystal UHD TV, Michael Kors Puffer Coat, Easy-Bake Oven, Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker, Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods Pro.
Shop ET's top gift picks from Walmart below.
Looking for more last-minute gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide and last-minute gifts that don't require shipping. If you are shipping gifts, ensure they arrive on time by reviewing these important shipping deadlines.
