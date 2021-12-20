Christmas Day is this week, but if you're still looking to send last-minute gifts now's your last chance! Today is the last day to order holiday gifts at Walmart for Dec. 25 delivery with ground shipping.

To make holiday shopping easy, Walmart has curated their Gift Finder page, featuring a ton of gift options across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, home decor, clothes, toys, TVs and so many more. Plus, many of the gifts are part of Walmart's holiday deals so you can save while you shop this holiday season. Standout gifts include Samsung 55-inch Crystal UHD TV, Michael Kors Puffer Coat, Easy-Bake Oven, Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker, Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods Pro.

Shop ET's top gift picks from Walmart below.

Looking for more last-minute gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide and last-minute gifts that don't require shipping. If you are shipping gifts, ensure they arrive on time by reviewing these important shipping deadlines.

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Walmart Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. $600 $497 Buy Now

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard Walmart Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard The holiday season is the time to buy a hover board -- this is one of the new deals from Walmart ahead of Black Friday. $118 $79 Buy Now

Nintendo Switch Walmart Nintendo Switch If you've been having trouble finding the Nintendo Switch gaming console system, you're in luck -- it's available (while supplies last) at Walmart. $389 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $25 That Will Arrive By Christmas

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Express Holiday Shopping Ends Tomorrow

The Best Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

The Best Gifts to Shop That Will Arrive in Time for Christmas

The 46 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Deals from Coach Outlet's Last Sale Before Christmas