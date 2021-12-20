Shopping

Walmart Holiday Gifts: Last Day for Ground Shipping to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart
Walmart

Christmas Day is this week, but if you're still looking to send last-minute gifts now's your last chance! Today is the last day to order holiday gifts at Walmart for Dec. 25 delivery with ground shipping. 

To make holiday shopping easy, Walmart has curated their Gift Finder page, featuring a ton of gift options across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, home decor, clothes, toys, TVs and so many more. Plus, many of the gifts are part of Walmart's holiday deals so you can save while you shop this holiday season. Standout gifts include Samsung 55-inch Crystal UHD TV, Michael Kors Puffer Coat, Easy-Bake Oven, Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker, Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods Pro.

Shop ET's top gift picks from Walmart below. 

Looking for more last-minute gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide and last-minute gifts that don't require shipping. If you are shipping gifts, ensure they arrive on time by reviewing these important shipping deadlines

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Save on the wireless Apple AirPods Pro earphones. 
$249$179
Microsoft Surface Pro Touch Screen
Microsoft Surface Pro Touch Screen
Walmart
Microsoft Surface Pro Touch Screen
This in-demand laptop/tablet is more than $400 off the regular price.
$1,000$599
Samsung 55" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR
Samsung
Samsung
Samsung 55" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV with HDR
The TV's ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K and delivers a more vivid picture. 
$498
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Roku TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for endless entertainment.
$800$378
Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780
Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender, BL710WM
Walmart
Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780
Simplify your smoothie making routine with this Ninja Professional Blender.
$210$170
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Give the gift of great sound quality with these SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+ from Walmart.
$150$79
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
Walmart
Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player
If you're in the market for a new streaming device, this Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player is an incredible deal at 50% off.
$30$15
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. 
$600$497
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
Walmart
Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard
The holiday season is the time to buy a hover board -- this is one of the new deals from Walmart ahead of Black Friday. 
$118$79
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 30-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
For those who love the Pioneer Woman, this cookware set will be the gift of the year. 
$79
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Walmart
Nintendo Switch
If you've been having trouble finding the Nintendo Switch gaming console system, you're in luck -- it's available (while supplies last) at Walmart.
$389
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
This is one of the hottest deals at Walmart's Black Friday event. 
$499$299
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Walmart
GoWISE USA 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer
Simplify your meal prep process with this 7-Quart Electric Air Fryer from GoWISE USA -- now on sale at Walmart.
$149$83
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great gift for the one who loves to keep the home spotless. 
$279$159
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue Building Set
Kids or adults can build Hagrid's hut with this Harry Potter LEGO set, available at Walmart.
$60
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Walmart
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Kick your cooking into high gear this holiday season!
$140
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Walmart
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Elevate your kiddos playtime with this Barbie Estate accessory -- which includes 60 separate pieces.
$90$71
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Walmart
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Keep your most important files safely stored with this Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive.
$52$36
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Shoppers can save more than $200 on Apple's top-rated Apple Watch Series 3 GPS.   
$327$179
Bower 12" RGB ring light studio kit with special effects
Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects
Walmart
Bower 12" RGB ring light studio kit with special effects
Up your selfie game with the Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit with Special Effects to give your images a professional touch. 
$40$30
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Simplify your home cleaning with this ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum. 
$400$200
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Walmart
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Be the hero this Christmas by gifting your favorite kiddo a top-rated Macwheel Electric Scooter.
$230$160
New Bright RC Monster Truck
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Walmart
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Give a fresh pair of wheels (toy wheels, that is) to the deserving kiddo in your life.
$45

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $25 That Will Arrive By Christmas

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Express Holiday Shopping Ends Tomorrow

The Best Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

The Best Gifts to Shop That Will Arrive in Time for Christmas

The 46 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

The Best Deals from Coach Outlet's Last Sale Before Christmas

 