Gifts

Walmart Is Having a Huge Holiday Sale on Gifts: Shop the 27 Best Deals on Tech, Toys and More

Walmart Deals on Gifts
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 4:47 PM PST, December 12, 2023

Walmart dropped hundreds of deals on last-minute Christmas gifts. Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list.

Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and savvy shoppers out there — that's you! — are rightfully on the hunt for the best deals on the top gift ideas of 2023. Luckily, with just days to go until Christmas, Walmart's holiday deals are here with savings on this season's hottest gift ideas.

From toys and electronics to kitchen appliances and luxury beauty, the Walmart sale includes tons of discounts on great holiday gifts for men, women and kids.

Shop Walmart's Holiday Deals

To make holiday shopping easier, Walmart has curated its Gift Finder page, featuring a ton of gift options across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, home decor, clothes, toys, TVs and so many more. You can even choose your recipient's gender and age to get more tailored gift recommendations.

Standout gifts include finds from beloved brands like Barbie, PlayStation, Keurig, Dyson and more. There's a gift for everyone, from the Apple AirPods 2 to Drew Barrymore's Beautiful slow cooker. Want to avoid the in-store holiday hustle and bustle? With Walmart, you can order online and pick up in-store or curbside to make your shopping trip much simpler.

Ahead, shop the best Walmart holiday deals on gifts for everyone on your list. We've included gift ideas for all budgets and a variety of interests that are majorly discounted right now.

Best Walmart Holiday Deals 2023

Xbox Series X Video Game Console

Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Walmart

Xbox Series X Video Game Console

Save $150 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$499 $349

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Crème de la Mer
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$380 $135

Shop Now

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House
Walmart

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House

This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.

$179 $129

Shop Now

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle
Walmart

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle

An upgrade to the old school polaroids, this Fujifilm INSTAX Mini allows users to take photos and print them out immediately.

$67 $49

Shop Now

Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer

Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer
Walmart

Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer

Air fry healthy, family-sized meals with the new Chefman air fryer. With an 8 quart capacity, convenient built-in divider and adjustable temperature from 200° to 400°, you can whip up whatever you're craving.

$130 $49

Shop Now

Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter

Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter
Walmart

Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter

One of the coolest ways to get around as a kid (or an adult, if we're being honest) has to be the scooter. Now it's also electric!

$140 $99

Shop Now

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Coffee at the touch of a button is yours thanks to this Keurig coffee maker. 

$59 $49

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game

The time to get the most coveted game console in recent years is now. This limited bundle includes the OLED Nintendo Switch model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. 

$410 $345

Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

These crisp, great-sounding cans are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support, and voice control so you can take a spin through your favorite songs without having to grab your phone or manually change each song.

$179 $99

Shop Now

Ninja Foodi Power Blender

Ninja Foodi Power Blender
Walmart

Ninja Foodi Power Blender

For the foodie on your list, Ninja's most versatile and powerful kitchen system is more than 50% off.

$199 $98

Shop Now

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset
Walmart

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset

If they love Hot Wheels, unwrapping this Garage Playset will be a dream-come-true. 

$130 $82

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $99

Shop Now

PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Walmart

PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October. You can save 15% on the PlayStation 5 bundle that include the new game at Walmart. 

$560 $499

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.

$420 $344

Shop Now

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Walmart

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

If you've been eyeing a robot vacuum, now's the time to buy one with this Black Friday deal. Save over $260 on this Shark 2-in-1.

$450 $188

Shop Now

Huffy 18 in. Sea Star Kids Bike for Girls

Huffy 18 in. Sea Star Kids Bike for Girls
Walmart

Huffy 18 in. Sea Star Kids Bike for Girls

$78 $58

Shop Now

Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys

Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys
Walmart

Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys

Your kid will love wheeling around on this Spider-Man-themed bike. 

$98 $78

Shop Now

Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle

Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle
Walmart

Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle

Get an Xbox Series X 1 TB edition console bundled with the hellish Diablo IV, one of the year's top action RPGs. Delve into nightmarish dungeons solo or with friends to take down the evil Lilith before Hell invades the world as we know it.

$560 $444

Shop Now

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Walmart

Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi

Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.

$35 $26

Shop Now

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
Walmart

Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.

$65 $25

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than just a watch — track your health vitals and performance metrics right on your wrist. Plus, it comes with a three-month Apple Fitness+ subscription to help you put those apps to use. 

$429 $379

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime. 

$69 $50

Shop Now

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and Bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. 

$700 $297

Shop Now

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
Walmart

Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car

With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.

$260 $150

Shop Now

Vonmay Fuzzy Slippers

Vonmay Fuzzy Slippers
Walmart

Vonmay Fuzzy Slippers

These fuzzy slippers will get her through the rest of the cold winter months. Find them in a bunch of colors.

$33 $15

Shop Now

Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set

Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set
Walmart

Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set

A luggage set that helps you travel effortlessly and in style. 

$160 $110

Shop Now

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
Best Buy

Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV

This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture. 

$2,198 $1,398

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list. 

Tags: