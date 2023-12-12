Walmart dropped hundreds of deals on last-minute Christmas gifts. Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list.
Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and savvy shoppers out there — that's you! — are rightfully on the hunt for the best deals on the top gift ideas of 2023. Luckily, with just days to go until Christmas, Walmart's holiday deals are here with savings on this season's hottest gift ideas.
From toys and electronics to kitchen appliances and luxury beauty, the Walmart sale includes tons of discounts on great holiday gifts for men, women and kids.
To make holiday shopping easier, Walmart has curated its Gift Finder page, featuring a ton of gift options across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, home decor, clothes, toys, TVs and so many more. You can even choose your recipient's gender and age to get more tailored gift recommendations.
Standout gifts include finds from beloved brands like Barbie, PlayStation, Keurig, Dyson and more. There's a gift for everyone, from the Apple AirPods 2 to Drew Barrymore's Beautiful slow cooker. Want to avoid the in-store holiday hustle and bustle? With Walmart, you can order online and pick up in-store or curbside to make your shopping trip much simpler.
Ahead, shop the best Walmart holiday deals on gifts for everyone on your list. We've included gift ideas for all budgets and a variety of interests that are majorly discounted right now.
Best Walmart Holiday Deals 2023
Xbox Series X Video Game Console
Save $150 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House
This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Exclusive Blister Bundle
An upgrade to the old school polaroids, this Fujifilm INSTAX Mini allows users to take photos and print them out immediately.
Chefman Turbo Fry Stainless Steel Air Fryer
Air fry healthy, family-sized meals with the new Chefman air fryer. With an 8 quart capacity, convenient built-in divider and adjustable temperature from 200° to 400°, you can whip up whatever you're craving.
Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter
One of the coolest ways to get around as a kid (or an adult, if we're being honest) has to be the scooter. Now it's also electric!
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Coffee at the touch of a button is yours thanks to this Keurig coffee maker.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game
The time to get the most coveted game console in recent years is now. This limited bundle includes the OLED Nintendo Switch model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
These crisp, great-sounding cans are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support, and voice control so you can take a spin through your favorite songs without having to grab your phone or manually change each song.
Ninja Foodi Power Blender
For the foodie on your list, Ninja's most versatile and powerful kitchen system is more than 50% off.
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset
If they love Hot Wheels, unwrapping this Garage Playset will be a dream-come-true.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
PlayStation 5 Disc Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October. You can save 15% on the PlayStation 5 bundle that include the new game at Walmart.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop
If you've been eyeing a robot vacuum, now's the time to buy one with this Black Friday deal. Save over $260 on this Shark 2-in-1.
Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys
Your kid will love wheeling around on this Spider-Man-themed bike.
Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle
Get an Xbox Series X 1 TB edition console bundled with the hellish Diablo IV, one of the year's top action RPGs. Delve into nightmarish dungeons solo or with friends to take down the evil Lilith before Hell invades the world as we know it.
Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than just a watch — track your health vitals and performance metrics right on your wrist. Plus, it comes with a three-month Apple Fitness+ subscription to help you put those apps to use.
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime.
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and Bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app.
Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.
Vonmay Fuzzy Slippers
These fuzzy slippers will get her through the rest of the cold winter months. Find them in a bunch of colors.
Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set
A luggage set that helps you travel effortlessly and in style.
Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
