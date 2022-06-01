Walmart is Restocking PS5 Consoles Tomorrow — Here's How to Get Yours
Sony dropped the highly coveted PlayStation 5 in late 2020, but the console remains one of the hardest-to-get even with new PS5 games continually releasing through the summer. The latest restock is happening tomorrow with a Walmart PS5 restock confirmed for Thursday, June 2. As a start to its Walmart Plus Weekend, this restock will be for Walmart+ members only.
Walmart+ members will get exclusive access to the PS5 restock starting Thursday, June 2 at 3 p.m. ET. Free trials won't work for this restock, so you'll need to have a paid Walmart+ subscription to participate. Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month and can be used to access more deals during the four-day sales event. You can sign up for Walmart+ ahead of the PS5 restock below.
Once you have a Walmart+ membership, you'll want to keep an eye on the PS5 page to get your hands on a console as they fly fast. Make sure you're signed in to your account the day of the restock and have your shipping information ready.
If you’re wondering why the PS5 is so hard to get for us non-famous folk, in short, it’s because of the pandemic-induced global chip shortage — and an increased demand for entertainment tech for those who were stuck at home for the better part of two years. And it’s not just gaming consoles that are hard to find — there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to smartphones.
PlayStation Direct is your best bet for a waitlist to put your name on, There, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The only downside is that the site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.
Retailers like Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console regularly, but those restocks often sell out in minutes. Keep reading to check stock for the elusive console — and how you can be among the first to know.
StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited edition streetwear, sneakers and consoles such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.) At the time of publication, the Blu-ray Edition PlayStation 5 could be bought for $645, which represents a $145 markup over the $500 list price.
On October 22, 2021, Gamestop held an in-store restock event in select cities, featuring a $740 PS5 bundle that included games Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6. Shoppers camped out outside their respective stores with the hopes of getting lucky.
Both the digital and Blu-ray editions of the consoles are sold out, at the time of publication.
Best Buy released a cache of PS5 consoles on Thursday, October 21, that sold out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s — you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400.
Like with most retailers, the PS5 is sold out on Target's website. But internet rumors are swirling of a restock at Target happening today in honor of Cyber Monday.
The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below. Because the gaming console is currently unavailable on Amazon, there is no price listed at this time.
