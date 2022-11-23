Walmart's Best Black Friday Tech Deals Include The Frame TV and Apple Watch 8 — Here's What to Shop
Walmart's Black Friday tech deals are some of the best of the season. Top-rated tech from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. The Walmart Black Friday sale offers big savings on the best tech gifts this holiday season. Whether you want a new Samsung Frame TV to watch the World Cup or an Apple Watch for this year's stocking stuffer, Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days is impressively discounting highly sought-after tech.
Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their Black Friday sale is offering even deeper discounts now. The Walmart Black Friday deals feature big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best early Black Friday deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.
Below, shop the best Black Friday tech deals available right now at Walmart for great holiday savings.
Best Walmart Black Friday TV Deals
Our favorite shows have returned for the fall season, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's Black Friday TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.
Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
This TV's a7 Gen AI Processor provides crystal-clear images driven by a powerful processor. Bring the movie theater to your home with cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.
The LG OLED C2 has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
Dive into a world of free content and personalized recommendations for everyone you share the remote with. You can enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to your TV subscriptions and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
Best Walmart Black Friday Apple Deals
It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to the Apple Watch 8, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.
The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.
Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
With Active Noise Cancellation, these AirPods Pro headphones deliver immersive sound. Activate the transparency mode to hear what's going on around you. With a customizable fit, they're sweat and water resistant1.
Best Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals
The timing of Walmart’s Black Friday sale couldn’t be better for students. Save on laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more.
Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14 inch diagonal laptop combines long lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel, display, and 79% screen to body ratio take this PC anywhere and see and do more.
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks.
Best Walmart Black Friday Headphone Deals
Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds.
Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. Samsung's earbuds also have touch-activated noise cancellation for when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task.
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.
Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
