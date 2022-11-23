Walmart's Black Friday tech deals are some of the best of the season. Top-rated tech from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. The Walmart Black Friday sale offers big savings on the best tech gifts this holiday season. Whether you want a new Samsung Frame TV to watch the World Cup or an Apple Watch for this year's stocking stuffer, Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days is impressively discounting highly sought-after tech.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

Walmart is already known for its low prices throughout the year, and their Black Friday sale is offering even deeper discounts now. The Walmart Black Friday deals feature big markdowns from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, Beats, and more. To help you find the very best early Black Friday deals, ET has narrowed the expansive deals down to the ones that are worth shopping for.

Below, shop the best Black Friday tech deals available right now at Walmart for great holiday savings.

Best Walmart Black Friday TV Deals

Our favorite shows have returned for the fall season, so you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's Black Friday TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more.

Best Walmart Black Friday Apple Deals

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. From AirPods to the Apple Watch 8, here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. $399 $349 Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Laptop Deals

The timing of Walmart’s Black Friday sale couldn’t be better for students. Save on laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer and more.

HP 14" Laptop, Intel Core Walmart HP 14" Laptop, Intel Core Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14 inch diagonal laptop combines long lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, 6.5 mm micro-edge bezel, display, and 79% screen to body ratio take this PC anywhere and see and do more. $429 $349 Shop Now

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Walmart Lenovo Ideapad 3i Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features an Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop has the features you need for everyday tasks. $329 $229 Shop Now

Best Walmart Black Friday Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. Samsung's earbuds also have touch-activated noise cancellation for when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task. $149 $69 Shop Now

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones Not only do these headphones have a wireless, comfortable design, but they also bring you the best sound quality so you can focus on what you want to hear and not the noise in your environment. $60 $45 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

