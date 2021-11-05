Shopping

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 Deals Are Going Fast: Save Big on TVs, Xbox, Laptops, and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart is getting a head start on Black Friday savings this year! The retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is back and better than ever -- with Walmart's first Black Friday deals officially live. 

The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Shoppers can now score big on amazing early Black Friday deals, including top products like a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV, the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll set and the Keurig K-Compact.

The second early Black Friday sale from Walmart will feature deals on items across apparel, home goods and more. This event is set to begin online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12 -- with Walmart Plus members getting access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.

While full details of the second and third sale are still under wraps, shoppers can anticipate can't-miss markdowns on top items across the categories of home, tech, fashion, lifestyle, toys and more. 

Ahead, shop some of the best items at Walmart's first "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. Plus, check out the best fitness deals under $30 at Walmart.

Walmart TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Roku TV
Walmart
Walmart TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Smart Roku TV is loved by users for its clear images and built-in smart technology.
$430$279
JBL Flip Essential
JBL Flip Essential
Walmart
JBL Flip Essential
This JBL speaker offers up to ten hours of nonstop play time and has a protective waterproof design for all your future adventures.
$99$59
2021 New Xbox 512GB SSD Console
2021 New Xbox 512GB SSD Console
Walmart
2021 New Xbox 512GB SSD Console
The latest Xbox console is always on holiday wishlists, especially when it is on sale. 
$450$390
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Get your morning coffee in style with this Keurig coffee maker.
$67$35
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. 
$600$497
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
The TV's ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K and delivers a more vivid picture. 
$648$568
HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel
HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel
Walmart
HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel computer.
$399$279
L.O.L. Surprise Amazing Surprise
L.O.L. Surprise Amazing Surprise
Walmart
L.O.L. Surprise Amazing Surprise
Get a head start on your holiday shopping and pick up one of this year's most in-demand toys.
$99$64
Samsung Chromebook
Samsung Chromebook
Walmart
Samsung Chromebook
Ring in the upcoming New Year with can't-miss savings on some of tech's hottest products -- like the Samsung Chromebook.
$200$87
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Simplify your home cleaning with this ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum -- now 50% off at Walmart's "Deals for Days" event.
$400$200
Best Choice Products Family Size Air Fryer
Best Choice Products Family Size Air Fryer
Walmart
Best Choice Products Family Size Air Fryer
Elevate your home cooking game this holiday season with the Best Choice Products Family Size Air Fryer.
$255$120
New Bright RC Monster Truck
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Walmart
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Give a fresh pair of wheels (toy wheels, that is) to the deserving kiddo in your life.
$45
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Walmart
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Be the hero this Christmas by gifting your favorite kiddo a top-rated Macwheel Electric Scooter.
$230$170
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Walmart
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Kick your cooking into high gear this holiday season!
$150$59

