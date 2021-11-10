Shopping

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 Deals Are Going Fast: Shop Apple AirPods at Their Lowest Price of the Season

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Black Friday 2021
Walmart

Walmart is getting a head start on Black Friday savings this year! The retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is back and better than ever -- with Walmart's second batch of Black Friday deals officially live. 

The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Shoppers can now score big on amazing early Black Friday deals, including top products like Apple AirPods (at their lowest price of the season, no less), a Samsung 60-inch 4K TV, Tineco's cordless vacuum and an HP Intel Core Laptop, among others. 

Walmart's second early Black Friday sale, which kicked off online on Nov. 10 and soon in stores on Nov. 12, features deals on items across apparel, home goods and more -- with Walmart Plus members getting exclusive access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET.

While full details of Walmart's upcoming third sale are still under wraps, shoppers can anticipate can't-miss markdowns on top items across the categories of home, tech, fashion, lifestyle, toys and more. 

Ahead, shop some of the best items at Walmart's second "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. Plus, check out the best fitness deals under $30 at Walmart.

SAMSUNG 60" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
SAMSUNG 60" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
SAMSUNG 60" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
For a limited time, save $50 on this top-rated Samsung Smart TV.
$598$548
HP Intel Core i3 Laptop
HP Intel Core i3 Laptop
Walmart
HP Intel Core i3 Laptop
Surf the web in style with HP's Intel Core laptop -- now marked down more than $100 off.
$399$279
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+
Walmart
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+
Give the gift of great sound quality with these SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds+ from Walmart.
$150$79
Tineco PWRHERO™ 11 Cordless Vacuum
Tineco PWRHERO™ 11 Cordless Vacuum
Walmart
Tineco PWRHERO™ 11 Cordless Vacuum
Home cleaning just got a whole lot easier thanks to this cordless Tineco vacuum -- now only $125.
$199$125
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Walmart
Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive
Keep your most important files safely stored with this Toshiba Canvio Ready Portable External Hard Drive.
$52$39
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.
$149$99
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Walmart
Barbie Estate 3-In-1 Dreamcamper Vehicle Doll
Elevate your kiddos playtime with this Barbie Estate accessory -- which includes 60 separate pieces.
$99$89
Protege 20" Hardside Luggage
Protege 20" Hardside Luggage
Walmart
Protege 20" Hardside Luggage
Make holiday travel a breeze with this classic carry-on luggage piece from Protege.
$29

These deals are set to go live later today at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) -- including the can't-miss deal on Apple AirPods, which will be marked down to their lowest price of the season.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Get the popular Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) at their lowest price of the season via Walmart's second drop of early Black Friday deals.
$150$89
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7
Walmart
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7
Get the SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 
$219139
SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Give the gift of elevated picture quality with the SAMSUNG 55" Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV.
$497$478
Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Walmart
Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Seamlessly cook up something delicious with this Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven.
$89$49

Below are other great deals to shop from Walmart ahead of Black Friday.

Walmart TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Roku TV
Walmart
Walmart TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Smart Roku TV is loved by users for its clear images and built-in smart technology.
$430$299
JBL Flip Essential
JBL Flip Essential
Walmart
JBL Flip Essential
This JBL speaker offers up to ten hours of nonstop play time and has a protective waterproof design for all your future adventures.
$99$83
2021 New Xbox 512GB SSD Console
2021 New Xbox 512GB SSD Console
Walmart
2021 New Xbox 512GB SSD Console
The latest Xbox console is always on holiday wishlists, especially when it is on sale. 
$450$414
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Walmart
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. 
$600$497
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV
The TV's ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K and delivers a more vivid picture. 
$648$568
HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel
HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel
Walmart
HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel computer.
$399$279
Samsung Chromebook
Samsung Chromebook
Walmart
Samsung Chromebook
Ring in the upcoming New Year with can't-miss savings on some of tech's hottest products -- like the Samsung Chromebook.
$200$179
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Simplify your home cleaning with this ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum -- now 50% off at Walmart's "Deals for Days" event.
$400$200
New Bright RC Monster Truck
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Walmart
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Give a fresh pair of wheels (toy wheels, that is) to the deserving kiddo in your life.
$45
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Walmart
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Kick your cooking into high gear this holiday season!
$150$59
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Walmart
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Be the hero this Christmas by gifting your favorite kiddo a top-rated Macwheel Electric Scooter.
$230$170

