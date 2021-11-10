Walmart is getting a head start on Black Friday savings this year! The retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is back and better than ever -- with Walmart's second batch of Black Friday deals officially live.

The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Shoppers can now score big on amazing early Black Friday deals, including top products like Apple AirPods (at their lowest price of the season, no less), a Samsung 60-inch 4K TV, Tineco's cordless vacuum and an HP Intel Core Laptop, among others.

Walmart's second early Black Friday sale, which kicked off online on Nov. 10 and soon in stores on Nov. 12, features deals on items across apparel, home goods and more -- with Walmart Plus members getting exclusive access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET.

While full details of Walmart's upcoming third sale are still under wraps, shoppers can anticipate can't-miss markdowns on top items across the categories of home, tech, fashion, lifestyle, toys and more.

Ahead, shop some of the best items at Walmart's second "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. Plus, check out the best fitness deals under $30 at Walmart.

These deals are set to go live later today at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) -- including the can't-miss deal on Apple AirPods, which will be marked down to their lowest price of the season.

Below are other great deals to shop from Walmart ahead of Black Friday.

JBL Flip Essential Walmart JBL Flip Essential This JBL speaker offers up to ten hours of nonstop play time and has a protective waterproof design for all your future adventures. $99 $83 Buy Now

Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Walmart Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app. $600 $497 Buy Now

Samsung Chromebook Walmart Samsung Chromebook Ring in the upcoming New Year with can't-miss savings on some of tech's hottest products -- like the Samsung Chromebook. $200 $179 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Deals Coming Your Way

Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Fitness Deals Under $30

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Travel Gear

Shop Cameron Diaz's Go-to Cookware for the Holidays -- Our Place’s Always Pan

J.Crew Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Sale Styles at Its Big Fall Event

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays