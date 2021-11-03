Shopping

Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days 2021 Has Arrived: Save Big on TVs, Laptops, Toys and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days 2021
Walmart is getting a head start on Black Friday savings this year! The retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is back and better than ever -- with Walmart's first Black Friday sale kicking off online on Nov. 3 and in stores on Nov. 5.

The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Beginning today at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET, shoppers can score big on amazing early Black Friday deals, including top products like a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV, the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll set and the Keurig K-Compact.

The second early Black Friday sale from the retailer will feature deals on items across apparel, home goods and more. This event is set to begin online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12 -- with Walmart Plus members getting access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.

While full details of the second and third sale are still under wraps, shoppers can anticipate can't-miss markdowns on top items across the categories of home, tech, fashion, lifestyle, toys and more. 

Ahead, shop some of the best items at Walmart's first "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. Plus, check out the best fitness deals under $30 at Walmart.

TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
Roku TV
Walmart
TCL 55" 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
This Smart Roku TV is loved by users for its clear images and built-in smart technology.
$228
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Walmart
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Get your morning coffee in style with this Keurig coffee maker.
$67$35
Samsung Chromebook
Samsung Chromebook
Walmart
Samsung Chromebook
Ring in the upcoming New Year with can't-miss savings on some of tech's hottest products -- like the Samsung Chromebook.
$200$87
HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel
HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel
Walmart
HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop 11th Generation Intel computer.
$399$279
L.O.L. Surprise Amazing Surprise
L.O.L. Surprise Amazing Surprise
Walmart
L.O.L. Surprise Amazing Surprise
Get a head start on your holiday shopping and pick up one of this year's most in-demand toys.
$99$64
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Walmart
ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Simplify your home cleaning with this ionVac SmartClean V4–Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum -- now 50% off at Walmart's "Deals for Days" event.
$400$200
Best Choice Products Family Size Air Fryer
Best Choice Products Family Size Air Fryer
Walmart
Best Choice Products Family Size Air Fryer
Elevate your home cooking game this holiday season with the Best Choice Products Family Size Air Fryer.
$255$120
New Bright RC Monster Truck
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Walmart
New Bright RC Monster Truck
Give a fresh pair of wheels (toy wheels, that is) to the deserving kiddo in your life.
$45
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Walmart
Macwheel Electric Scooter
Be the hero this Christmas by gifting your favorite kiddo a top-rated Macwheel Electric Scooter.
$230$170
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Walmart
George Foreman Smokeless Digital Grill
Kick your cooking into high gear this holiday season!
$150$59

