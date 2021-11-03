Walmart is getting a head start on Black Friday savings this year! The retailer's second annual "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is back and better than ever -- with Walmart's first Black Friday sale kicking off online on Nov. 3 and in stores on Nov. 5.

The famed month-long savings event not only features deals on top products across all categories, it also provides a revamped and more convenient Black Friday shopping experience for consumers -- especially Walmart Plus members, who are treated to exclusive early access deals.

In a release, Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said: “Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item."

Beginning today at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET, shoppers can score big on amazing early Black Friday deals, including top products like a 55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV, the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll set and the Keurig K-Compact.

The second early Black Friday sale from the retailer will feature deals on items across apparel, home goods and more. This event is set to begin online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12 -- with Walmart Plus members getting access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.

While full details of the second and third sale are still under wraps, shoppers can anticipate can't-miss markdowns on top items across the categories of home, tech, fashion, lifestyle, toys and more.

Ahead, shop some of the best items at Walmart's first "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. Plus, check out the best fitness deals under $30 at Walmart.

Samsung Chromebook Walmart Samsung Chromebook Ring in the upcoming New Year with can't-miss savings on some of tech's hottest products -- like the Samsung Chromebook. $200 $87 Buy Now

