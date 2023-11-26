Black Friday has already come and gone, but many of the best deals at Walmart are still going strong in the spirit of Cyber Week. Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals arrive today, November 26, and you'll want to hurry before they sell out quickly. There are thousands of great holiday deals on home appliances, TVs, toys, gaming consoles and more.

Shop Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals

From Apple Watches to Samsung Frame TVs to robot vacuums and Christmas trees, everything on your holiday wishlist is on sale for less. To save you time, we've rounded up the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals below. It's still the best time of year to snag top-rated tech, fashion, and kitchen gadgets for so much less.

Whether you’re looking to check some names off your gift list, or want to stock up on everyday essentials, Walmart's Cyber Monday sale includes some best-of-web deals on the Nintendo Switch, LEGO building kits, 4K TVs and coveted cookware. With savings this good across all categories, check back here for all the best bargains available throughout the shopping holiday.

10 Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase. $429 $359 45mm Shop Now $399 $329 41mm Shop Now

Gocio 500W Electric Bike Walmart Gocio 500W Electric Bike This cruise e-bike features a removable 374.4Wh battery and charger, supporting a range of 25-50 miles per full charge. With speeds up to 19 mph, it will get you anywhere swiftly. $1,000 $563 Shop Now

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Home and Kitchen Deals

Novogratz Brittany Futon Walmart Novogratz Brittany Futon This futon takes a convertible approach to relaxed living with a lowerable folding back that shifts into small sleeper bed form whenever you have overnight guests. $410 $214 Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. $90 $69 Shop Now

Best Walmart Cyber Monday Toy Deals

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: