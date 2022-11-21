Walmart has revealed three PS5 restocks as part of their Black Friday 2022 plans. If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 this holiday season, today is your first chance to get the console from Walmart.

Your first chance to purchase a PS5 will be today — Monday, November 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Walmart+ members will have first dibs on the PlayStation 5 restock. The next drop is on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be available online to all shoppers, whether or not they have a subscription.

Today, you will have the chance to score a Playstation 5 for $499, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, the PS5 God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $559 and the PS5 Digital Edition God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $459.

Sony dropped the highly coveted PlayStation 5 in late 2020, but the console remains one of the hardest-to-get across all major retailers. Walmart+ members will get exclusive access to the PS5 restock today. Free trials won't work for this restock, so you'll need to have a paid Walmart+ subscription to participate. Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month and can be used to access more deals during the four-day sales event. You can sign up for Walmart+ here and get a better shot at securing your holiday gift.

Sign Up for Walmart+

Once you have a Walmart+ membership, you'll want to keep an eye on the PS5 page to get your hands on a console as they fly fast. Make sure you're signed in to your account and have your shipping information ready.

If you’re wondering why the PS5 is so hard to get for us non-famous folk, in short, it’s because of the pandemic-induced global chip shortage — and an increased demand for entertainment tech for those who were stuck at home for the better part of two years. And it’s not just gaming consoles that are hard to find — there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to smartphones.

PlayStation Direct is your best bet for a waitlist to put your name on, There, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The only downside is that the site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

