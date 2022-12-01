While Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev seem to be living in wedded bliss, their road to the altar was not an easy one.

Released Thursday, the trailer for the couple's four-wedding special, Nikki Bella Says I Do, sees the Dancing With the Stars pro get cold feet as the pair's wedding day in Paris draws near.

"If that's how it's gonna be forever, that's really like, a big deal," Artem says after a heated argument with his bride-to-be.

Their arguments also seem to be cause for concern for Nikki's twin sister, Brie, with the fellow WWE superstar telling her sister that their back-and-forth has given Artem "cold feet."

Even with their two-year-old son, Matteo, by their side, Artem looks unsure of what his final move will be, with Nikki asking, "does everyone know the trauma that's happening?"

Despite calling it a "f**king disaster," Artem ends up all smiles while waiting for his bride at the altar.

Joking that her groom might run away, the final shot sees Nikki put on her veil as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

Elsewhere in the trailer, fans are invited to see some of the couple's most intimate moments ahead of their wedding in the City of Light, including a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, a bridal shower and of course, the stress of wedding planning.

Get a sneak peek at their all-new wedding special in the video below.

Artem and Nikki officially tied the knot in August, sharing the news in a a joint post shared to Instagram.

"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo," the couple captioned their announcement. The post featured two photos of the bride and groom: one of her engagement ring and his wedding band and another of the two posing with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Their wedding in Paris comes five years after they competed as partners on the 25th season of the hit ABC competition series. Nikki, who was previously in a long-term relationship with ex-fiancé John Cena, started dating Artem in December 2018, more than a year after their elimination from the show.

In January 2020, the couple revealed they had secretly gotten engaged in November 2019 before announcing later that month that they also had their first child on the way.

The future husband and wife welcomed Matteo in August 2020 -- one day before Brie also gave birth to her son, Buddy.

Speaking of Artem and their wedding planning, Nikki told ET back in April, "I told him, I go, 'You know, you're a dancer and I feel like we really have to have great entertainment.' We are both in the entertainment business, and so, we've already gone back and forth about a few things there, which hopefully one day I can share."

Nikki Bella Says I Do premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Nikki Bella Walked Down the Aisle Alone to Marry Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married

Nikki Bella Reflects on Finding Love With Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella Reflects on Legendary WWE Career and Shares Update on Wedding to Artem (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery