Wayfair 4th of July Clearance Sale -- Get Up to 60% Off Decor, Kitchen & More

By ETonline Staff
Bed
Wayfair

Wayfair's sale for July 4th is winding down! It's your last chance to take advantage of the online homeware retailer's 4th of July Clearance Sale. Through today, it's offering up to 60% off across categories.

The Wayfair 4th of July Clearance Sale has big deals: up to 65% off living room seating, bedroom furniture from $125, area rugs from $49, kitchen and dining up to 55% off, outdoor furniture up to 50% off, bathroom upgrades up to 50% off and decor from $25. 

If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the summer, this Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for all your home upgrading needs before summer comes to an end. From home office essentials to stylish decor accessories, Wayfair has an expansive inventory with already low prices. 

And if you're looking for the perfect gift for newlyweds or a homeware lover, check out these gifts cards that don't require any shipping.

Shop the Wayfair 4th of July Clearance Sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale below. 

Maraca Fire Pit Spark Screen
Maraca Fire Pit Spark Screen
Wayfair
Maraca Fire Pit Spark Screen
$105 (REGULARLY $135)
Candice Upholstered Wingback Headboard
Tufted upholstered bed
Wayfair
Candice Upholstered Wingback Headboard
$305 (REGULARLY $389)
2 Piece Randel Tan Metal Table Vase Set
2 Piece Randel Tan Metal Table Vase Set
Wayfair
2 Piece Randel Tan Metal Table Vase Set
$92
Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug
Rug
Wayfair
Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug
$58
Waycross 10 - Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier
Waycross 10 - Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier
Wayfair
Waycross 10 - Light Unique Modern Linear Chandelier
$138 (REGULARLY $225)
Thea 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Bed
Wayfair
Thea 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
$270
Heatherton TV Stand
Heatherton TV Stand
Wayfair
Heatherton TV Stand
$240 (REGULARLY $270)
HamLake 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4
Black flatware
Wayfair
HamLake 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4
$45 (REGULARLY $115)
Aisha Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Stools
Wayfair
Aisha Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)
$170 (REGULARLY $297)
Hubbardston 62'' Square Arm Loveseat
Loveseat
Wayfair
Hubbardston 62'' Square Arm Loveseat
$550 (REGULARLY $590)

