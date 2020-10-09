Spruce up the inside and outside of your home with new furniture and decor at the Wayfair Clearance Sale!

Right now, you can take up to 70% off select home decor and furniture including patio sets, beds, rugs, lights, bookcases and more. (Use the Wayfair app to visualize new pieces before you buy.) No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied. Check out Wayfair's sister sites AllModern and Joss & Main, which are two other interior design -- and outdoor design -- retailers.

So what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of in-stock items across most categories, including furniture for your bedroom, living room, dining room and bedroom. You'll find lighting, sofas, mattresses, appliances and storage solutions. You'll also discover great coffee table, area rug and outdoor furniture options. And don't worry about shipping costs: It's free on every order over $35.

Below, just a few of the massive decor and furniture deals we're loving at the Wayfair sale.

Shop the Wayfair Clearance Sale now to take up to 70% off home decor, furniture and more.

12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet Mercury Row Wayfair 12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet Mercury Row Organize your growing shoe collection with this unique furniture piece. It holds up to a dozen pairs of shoes and has display space on top for plants, photos or even more shoes. REGULARLY $311.88 $276.99 at Wayfair

Upholstered Platform Bed Mercer Wayfair Upholstered Platform Bed Mercer The Mercer Platform Bed is elegantly upholstered. The wing back button-tufted headboard is exquisitely shaped in grey linen to instantly liven up any bedroom. REGULARLY $769.99 $529.99 at Wayfair

Lorelai Geometric Blue Area Rug Breakwater Bay Wayfair Lorelai Geometric Blue Area Rug Breakwater Bay A rug is a super easy way to freshen up a room -- no assembly, no hanging. Grab this geometric area rug for your living room, dining room, bedroom or any other high-traffic area. REGULARLY $194 $58.99 and up at Wayfair

Masam 3 Piece Seating Group George Oliver Wayfair Masam 3 Piece Seating Group George Oliver The three pieces in this George Oliver outdoor furniture set have a steel frame and will look stylish on your balcony or in your backyard. REGULARLY $349.99 $279.99 at Wayfair

Maston Task Chair House of Hampton Wayfair Maston Task Chair House of Hampton Does your home office setup include an ergonomic task chair? This one takes pressure off your lower legs with the slightly curved edge of the waterfall seat. This chair is more than half off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $379.99 $164.99 at Wayfair

L-Shape Desk Orren Ellis Wayfair L-Shape Desk Orren Ellis Comfortable and convenient with just the right amount of workspace, this desk has the commercial quality you need for your home office space. REGULARLY $299.99 $226.99 at Wayfair

Lavendon Farmhouse/Country Distressed Accent Mirror Gracie Oaks Wayfair Lavendon Farmhouse/Country Distressed Accent Mirror Gracie Oaks Use a large mirror (well, technically its reflection) to fake a bigger space. This beauty is 25% off right now and is perfect for a bedroom or bathroom. REGULARLY $174 $78.99 at Wayfair

Giant JS7 Hardwood Game Jenga Wayfair Giant JS7 Hardwood Game Jenga Yep, Wayfair can help you maximize your outdoor space, too. If you've played Giant Jenga at a bar before, you know how fun it can be. This will be a hit at home all summer long. REGULARLY $169.99 $118.50 at Wayfair

