Shopping

Wayfair Clearance Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Home Decor, Furniture and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
wayfair
Wayfair

Spruce up the inside and outside of your home with new furniture and decor at the Wayfair Clearance Sale

Right now, you can take up to 70% off select home decor and furniture including patio sets, beds, rugs, lights, bookcases and more. (Use the Wayfair app to visualize new pieces before you buy.) No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied. Check out Wayfair's sister sites AllModern and Joss & Main, which are two other interior design -- and outdoor design -- retailers.

So what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of in-stock items across most categories, including furniture for your bedroom, living room, dining room and bedroom. You'll find lighting, sofas, mattresses, appliances and storage solutions. You'll also discover great coffee table, area rug and outdoor furniture options. And don't worry about shipping costs: It's free on every order over $35.

Below, just a few of the massive decor and furniture deals we're loving at the Wayfair sale.

Shop the Wayfair Clearance Sale now to take up to 70% off home decor, furniture and more.

12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
Mercury Row
Mercury Row 12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
Wayfair
12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
Mercury Row

Organize your growing shoe collection with this unique furniture piece. It holds up to a dozen pairs of shoes and has display space on top for plants, photos or even more shoes.

REGULARLY $311.88

All-Weather 4 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions
Bourbana
Bourbana All-Weather 4 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions
Wayfair
All-Weather 4 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions
Bourbana

This all-weather rattan patio set is a steal for 30% off the retail price.

REGULARLY $949.99

Upholstered Platform Bed
Mercer
Mercer Upholstered Platform Bed
Wayfair
Upholstered Platform Bed
Mercer

The Mercer Platform Bed is elegantly upholstered. The wing back button-tufted headboard is exquisitely shaped in grey linen to instantly liven up any bedroom.

REGULARLY $769.99

Lorelai Geometric Blue Area Rug
Breakwater Bay
Lorelai Geometric Blue Area Rug
Wayfair
Lorelai Geometric Blue Area Rug
Breakwater Bay

A rug is a super easy way to freshen up a room -- no assembly, no hanging. Grab this geometric area rug for your living room, dining room, bedroom or any other high-traffic area.

REGULARLY $194

Masam 3 Piece Seating Group
George Oliver
George Oliver Masam 3 Piece Seating Group
Wayfair
Masam 3 Piece Seating Group
George Oliver

The three pieces in this George Oliver outdoor furniture set have a steel frame and will look stylish on your balcony or in your backyard.

REGULARLY $349.99

Maston Task Chair
House of Hampton
House of Hampton Maston Task Chair
Wayfair
Maston Task Chair
House of Hampton

Does your home office setup include an ergonomic task chair? This one takes pressure off your lower legs with the slightly curved edge of the waterfall seat. This chair is more than half off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $379.99

L-Shape Desk
Orren Ellis
L-Shape Desk
Wayfair
L-Shape Desk
Orren Ellis

Comfortable and convenient with just the right amount of workspace, this desk has the commercial quality you need for your home office space. 

REGULARLY $299.99

Lavendon Farmhouse/Country Distressed Accent Mirror
Gracie Oaks
Lavendon Farmhouse/Country Distressed Accent Mirror
Wayfair
Lavendon Farmhouse/Country Distressed Accent Mirror
Gracie Oaks

Use a large mirror (well, technically its reflection) to fake a bigger space. This beauty is 25% off right now and is perfect for a bedroom or bathroom.

REGULARLY $174

Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Jenga
Jenga GIANT JS7 Hardwood Game
Wayfair
Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Jenga

Yep, Wayfair can help you maximize your outdoor space, too. If you've played Giant Jenga at a bar before, you know how fun it can be. This will be a hit at home all summer long.

REGULARLY $169.99

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals to Shop

The Best Small Businesses to Shop on Amazon for the Holidays

Tan France x Etsy: Shop Chic Home Decor

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Macy's and More

Walmart Big Save Event To Compete With Amazon Prime Day -- Shop Now

The Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy

The Best Holiday Candles to Warm Up Your Home