Wayfair Clearance Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Home Decor, Furniture and More
Spruce up the inside and outside of your home with new furniture and decor at the Wayfair Clearance Sale!
Right now, you can take up to 70% off select home decor and furniture including patio sets, beds, rugs, lights, bookcases and more. (Use the Wayfair app to visualize new pieces before you buy.) No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied. Check out Wayfair's sister sites AllModern and Joss & Main, which are two other interior design -- and outdoor design -- retailers.
So what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of in-stock items across most categories, including furniture for your bedroom, living room, dining room and bedroom. You'll find lighting, sofas, mattresses, appliances and storage solutions. You'll also discover great coffee table, area rug and outdoor furniture options. And don't worry about shipping costs: It's free on every order over $35.
Below, just a few of the massive decor and furniture deals we're loving at the Wayfair sale.
Shop the Wayfair Clearance Sale now to take up to 70% off home decor, furniture and more.
Organize your growing shoe collection with this unique furniture piece. It holds up to a dozen pairs of shoes and has display space on top for plants, photos or even more shoes.
This all-weather rattan patio set is a steal for 30% off the retail price.
The Mercer Platform Bed is elegantly upholstered. The wing back button-tufted headboard is exquisitely shaped in grey linen to instantly liven up any bedroom.
A rug is a super easy way to freshen up a room -- no assembly, no hanging. Grab this geometric area rug for your living room, dining room, bedroom or any other high-traffic area.
The three pieces in this George Oliver outdoor furniture set have a steel frame and will look stylish on your balcony or in your backyard.
Does your home office setup include an ergonomic task chair? This one takes pressure off your lower legs with the slightly curved edge of the waterfall seat. This chair is more than half off the retail price, while supplies last.
Comfortable and convenient with just the right amount of workspace, this desk has the commercial quality you need for your home office space.
Use a large mirror (well, technically its reflection) to fake a bigger space. This beauty is 25% off right now and is perfect for a bedroom or bathroom.
Yep, Wayfair can help you maximize your outdoor space, too. If you've played Giant Jenga at a bar before, you know how fun it can be. This will be a hit at home all summer long.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals to Shop
The Best Small Businesses to Shop on Amazon for the Holidays
Tan France x Etsy: Shop Chic Home Decor
The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Macy's and More
Walmart Big Save Event To Compete With Amazon Prime Day -- Shop Now
The Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy