Wayfair Dropped Huge Mother's Day Deals Ahead of Way Day — Shop the 15 Best Gifts for Home Cooks

By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:52 PM PDT, April 29, 2024

Save big on kitchen staples for Mom with Wayfair's best Mother's Day deals happening now.

Mother's Day is already less than two weeks away and if you're searching for the perfect gift for the mom who loves to spend time in the kitchen, Wayfair's Mother's Day deals have got you covered. From now until May 13, you can score major savings on kitchen upgrades including highly-rated kitchen appliances, cookware sets and bakeware from top brands that mom will love.  

Ahead of Way Day 2024, which is taking place from Saturday, May 4 to Monday, May 6 this year, Wayfair is offering huge Mother's Day deals on all the kitchenware that a home cook could be eyeing right now. You don't have to wait until the weekend to save on kitchen must-haves from Vitamix, Rachael Ray, Keurig, Ninja, KitchenAid and many more of our favorites. 

The best kitchen gifts for moms are things they actually need. Whether she's already a master chef, loves a glass of wine at the end of the day, or too busy in the mornings to make coffee, we found kitchen gifts to make this Mother's Day special. Now's your chance to give Mom’s kitchen the spring refresh it deserves. 

To save you time and make Mom proud, we've rounded up the best Mother's Day deals at Wayfair to shop below.

Best Wayfair Mother's Day Deals

Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender

Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender
Wayfair

Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender

Mom can prepare delicious beverages with this Ninja blender. The blades deliver crushed ice, ideal for frozen drinks and smoothies, while the total crushing pitcher easily handles family-sized portions.

$220 $170

Shop Now

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Wayfair

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker

This Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a K-cup.

$150 $120

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece
Wayfair

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece

Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this cookware set. With two saucepans, two frying pans, a stockpot, and a sauté pan this nonstick cookware set offers all of the basics for everyday cooking.

$300 $160

Shop Now

Kate Spade New 2-Slice Toaster

Kate Spade New 2-Slice Toaster
Wayfair

Kate Spade New 2-Slice Toaster

This toaster is anything but ordinary. The cherry dot motif on Kate Spade's toaster will be a playful addition to Mom's kitchen. 

$90 $62

Shop Now

Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
Wayfair

Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

If she could use a stylish and practical wine storage solution, this compact wine showcase stores up to 8 reds, whites, and Champagnes at their ideal temperature.

$370 $200

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair

KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

The durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last and has the capacity for every occasion.

$330 $240

Shop Now

Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Wayfair

Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The compact design of this air fryer toaster oven takes up even less space on the countertop and it's $105 off right now.

$235 $130

Shop Now

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Wayfair

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale for Presidents' Day.

$380 $330

Shop Now

Ember Mug 2, Temperature Control Smart Mug

Ember Mug 2, Temperature Control Smart Mug
Wayfair

Ember Mug 2, Temperature Control Smart Mug

Make every sip count for Mom with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2. This Mother's Day, give her the gift of perfectly heated coffee or tea that stays at her preferred temperature for over an hour. The mug's sleek design and intuitive app make it a breeze to use, ensuring Mom can savor her favorite drinks in style and comfort.

$130 $104

Shop Now

Cuisinart Advantage Non Stick 11 Pieces Aluminum Cookware Set

Cuisinart Advantage Non Stick 11 Pieces Aluminum Cookware Set
Wayfair

Cuisinart Advantage Non Stick 11 Pieces Aluminum Cookware Set

Elevate mom's cookware with Cuisinart Advantage Non Stick 11-Piece cookware set — including one stock pot, three saucepans, one frying pan, one saute pan, and five lids.

$320 $90

Shop Now

BonJour 6-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker

BonJour 6-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Wayfair

BonJour 6-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker

She can drink delicious cold brew each day with this easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker from BonJour.

$65 $55

Shop Now

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
Wayfair

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker

Whether she's looking to smoke a turkey for backyard barbecues or just finds herself craving that delicious, unique taste a smoker can provide, this in-home option is her best bet to bring the taste of the outdoors inside in a super-convenient package.

$999 $799

Shop Now

Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
Wayfair

Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

Make the best sandwiches with this panini press that doubles as an indoor grill to cook up your brats or burgers without all the extra smoke. 

$185 $100

Shop Now

Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Wayfair

Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Get all the pots and pans she could need, plus some matching baking pans with this 20-piece set. With over 3,300 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, you can see why this one is a best seller. 

$400 $149

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan with Lid, 3-Quart

Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan with Lid, 3-Quart
Wayfair

Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan with Lid, 3-Quart

This durable saucepan promotes even heat distribution to cook meals quickly and thoroughly, any day of the week. Enhanced nonstick makes food release effortless and cleanup a breeze.

$100 $50

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

