Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale -- Save Up to 60% Off Decor, Kitchen & More
Wayfair is having a huge sale for the end of the year! The online homeware retailer's End-of-Year Clearance Sale is offering up to 60% off across categories through Jan. 5.
The Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale has big deals: up to 60% off living room seating, bedroom furniture from $99, area rugs from $49, kitchen and dining up to 55% off, outdoor furniture up to 60% off, storage solutions up to 50% off and decor from $30.
If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the new year, the Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for all your home upgrading needs before 2020 comes to a close, and even into the first part of 2021. From home office essentials to stylish decor accessories, Wayfair has an expansive inventory with already low prices.
Be sure to also check out the site's closeout deals on last-chance finds and their annual holiday sale.
If you're still last-minute shopping for the holidays and you're looking for the perfect gift for a homeware lover, check out these gifts cards that don't require any shipping.
Shop the Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale below.
