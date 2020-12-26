Wayfair is having a huge sale for the end of the year! The online homeware retailer's End-of-Year Clearance Sale is offering up to 60% off across categories through Jan. 5.

The Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale has big deals: up to 60% off living room seating, bedroom furniture from $99, area rugs from $49, kitchen and dining up to 55% off, outdoor furniture up to 60% off, storage solutions up to 50% off and decor from $30.

If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the new year, the Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for all your home upgrading needs before 2020 comes to a close, and even into the first part of 2021. From home office essentials to stylish decor accessories, Wayfair has an expansive inventory with already low prices.

Be sure to also check out the site's closeout deals on last-chance finds and their annual holiday sale.

If you're still last-minute shopping for the holidays and you're looking for the perfect gift for a homeware lover, check out these gifts cards that don't require any shipping.

Shop the Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale below.

Lourdes Velvet Task Chair Kelly Clarkson Home Wayfair Lourdes Velvet Task Chair Kelly Clarkson Home Save 39% on this stylish velvet swivel chair from Kelly Clarkson's home line. REGULARLY $241 $146.99 at Wayfair

Joy 77" Round Arm Sleeper Foundstone Wayfair Joy 77" Round Arm Sleeper Foundstone Both a sofa and bed, this round arm sleeper sofa is great for guest rooms, apartments and home offices. It's currently 47% off! REGULARLY $549 $289.99 at Wayfair

Bushwick Platform Bed Novogratz Wayfair Bushwick Platform Bed Novogratz This metal bed looks both modern and vintage-inspired. REGULARLY $269 $165.46 at Wayfair

Owings 5 Piece Dining Set Alcott Hill Wayfair Owings 5 Piece Dining Set Alcott Hill A traditional five-piece wooden dining set for 63% off. REGULARLY $749 $364.99 at Wayfair

Utopia Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace Regal Flame Wayfair Utopia Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace Regal Flame Score a portable tabletop fireplace that requires no electric, gas, chimney or gel cans -- perfect for adding warmth and ambiance outdoors or indoors. REGULARLY $99.99 $60.99 at Wayfair

Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage Trent Austin Design Wayfair Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage Trent Austin Design A chic coffee table made from wood and metal for a modern farmhouse vibe. REGULARLY $434.05 $159.99 at Wayfair

Three Posts Zainab Beveled Accent Mirror Ivy Bronx Wayfair Three Posts Zainab Beveled Accent Mirror Ivy Bronx Add this curved oval frame accent mirror in the bathroom, foyer or bedroom for a touch of glamorous flair. REGULARLY $243 $133.99 at Wayfair

Keener 3 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light Birch Lane Wayfair Keener 3 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light Birch Lane We love how sleek and simple this three-bulb dimmable vanity light looks. REGULARLY $177 $108.99 at Wayfair

Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser VIGO Wayfair Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser VIGO Upgrade the sink with this VG02001CH Edison pull-down kitchen faucet that offers an aerated flow or powerful spray. REGULARLY $250 $174.90 at Wayfair

