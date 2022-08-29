Wayfair just kicked off a huge Labor Day sale, discounting tons of the online home store's furniture, appliances, décor and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off right now.

Shop Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

From now unitl Tuesday, September 6, living room seating is up to 60% off, bedroom furniture is on sale for as low as $99, and wall art is up to 70% off. The Wayfair Labor Day sale is slashing prices on everything you could need for an interior redesign at discounts we likely won't see until Black Friday. If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the fall, this Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for furniture deals.

Take advantage of the discounts at the Wayfair Labor Day Sale and shop the best deals below. If you want more of the best discounts this week, check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales.

The Best Wayfair Labor Day 2022 Deals

Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair Wayfair Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair Give your living room a little mid-century modern flair. Crafted from solid rubberwood, this armchair rests on angled legs that come in a natural brown hue for a bit of boho charm. $429 $360 Buy Now

Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair Wayfair Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair At 25'' wide, this accent armchair has a small footprint that makes it easy to add to your smaller office space or living room for extra seating. $420 $270 Buy Now

