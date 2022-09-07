Wayfair Labor Day Extended Sale 2022: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More
Wayfair's Labor Day sale has been extended, and it's the perfect time to stock up on some of the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, décor, and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping for to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off.
For a limited time, living room seating is up to 60% off, bedroom furniture is on sale for as low as $99, and wall art is up to 70% off. The Wayfair Labor Day Extended sale is cutting prices on everything you could need for an interior redesign at discounts we likely won't see until Black Friday. If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the fall, this Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for furniture deals.
Take advantage of the discounts at the Wayfair Labor Day Sale and shop the best deals below. If you want more of the best discounts this week, check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales.
The Best Wayfair Labor Day 2022 Deals
If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.
Give your living room a little mid-century modern flair. Crafted from solid rubberwood, this armchair rests on angled legs that come in a natural brown hue for a bit of boho charm.
This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant.
At 25'' wide, this accent armchair has a small footprint that makes it easy to add to your smaller office space or living room for extra seating.
This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, and 11 total sizes. Choose from eight colors.
Add a statement piece to your living room floor in the form of geometric shapes.
If you're going for a modern minimalistic look, these two bar and counter stools will look great in your kitchen or dining room.
If you're revamping your home aesthetic, you can't forget about your utensils and flatware.
Shop this comfy innerspring mattress with built-in edge support.
This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.
