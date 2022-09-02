Shopping

Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More

By ETonline Staff
Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022
Wayfair

Wayfair's Labor Day sale is officially here, and it's the perfect time to stock up on some of the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, décor, and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping for to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off.

From now until Tuesday, September 6, living room seating is up to 60% off, bedroom furniture is on sale for as low as $99, and wall art is up to 70% off. The Wayfair Labor Day sale is cutting prices on everything you could need for an interior redesign at discounts we likely won't see until Black Friday. If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the fall, this Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for furniture deals. 

Take advantage of the discounts at the Wayfair Labor Day Sale and shop the best deals below. If you want more of the best discounts this week, check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales.

The Best Wayfair Labor Day 2022 Deals

AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa and Chaise
Wayfair
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise

If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.

$1,999$1,260
WITH CODE SAVE20
Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair
Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair
Wayfair
Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair

Give your living room a little mid-century modern flair. Crafted from solid rubberwood, this armchair rests on angled legs that come in a natural brown hue for a bit of boho charm. 

$429$360
Frary Wide Manual Standard Recliner
Frary wide manual standard recliner
Wayfair
Frary Wide Manual Standard Recliner

This manual recliner embraces midcentury style. It has two reclining positions and its gray upholstery is stain-resistant. 

$1,110$590
Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair
Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair
Wayfair
Sochi 25.38'' Wide Armchair

At 25'' wide, this accent armchair has a small footprint that makes it easy to add to your smaller office space or living room for extra seating.

$420$270
Trent Austin Design Corum Abstract Area Rug
Corum abstract area rug
Wayfair
Trent Austin Design Corum Abstract Area Rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, and 11 total sizes. Choose from eight colors.

$120$66
AllModern Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug
Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug
Wayfair
AllModern Ovid Oriental Tangerine Rust Area Rug

Add a statement piece to your living room floor in the form of geometric shapes. 

$82$67
WITH CODE SAVE20
AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool Set of 2
Stools
Wayfair
AllModern Hawkins Bar & Counter Stool Set of 2

If you're going for a modern minimalistic look, these two bar and counter stools will look great in your kitchen or dining room. 

$297$210
Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4
Black flatware
Wayfair
Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4

If you're revamping your home aesthetic, you can't forget about your utensils and flatware.

$115$40
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress
Wayfair
Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Innerspring Mattress

Shop this comfy innerspring mattress with built-in edge support. 

$196$170
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.

$373$197
GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
Wayfair
GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set

This GE washer and dryer duo are Energy Star-certified, so save energy and water whenever you run a load of laundry. Plus, the dryer's door can be reversed to fit your home set-up.

$2,248$1,920

