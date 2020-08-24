Shopping

Wayfair Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Home Decor and Furniture

Spruce up the inside and outside of your home with new furniture and decor at the Wayfair sale

Right now, you can take up to 70% off home decor and furniture like patio sets, beds, rugs, lights, bookcases and more. (Use the Wayfair app to visualize new pieces before you buy.) No coupon code is needed, as the savings are automatically applied.

So what's on sale? The online retailer has slashed prices on hundreds of in-stock items across most categories, including furniture for your bedroom, living room, dining room and bedroom. You'll find lighting, sofas, mattresses, appliances and storage solutions. You'll also discover great coffee table, area rug and outdoor furniture options. And don't worry about shipping costs: It's free on every order over $49.

Below, just a few of the massive decor and furniture deals we're loving at the Wayfair sale.

Shop the Wayfair summer sale.

All-Weather 4 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions
Bourbana
Bourbana All-Weather 4 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions
Wayfair
All-Weather 4 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions
Bourbana

This Bourbana All-Weather 4 Piece Rattan Complete Patio Set with Cushions is a steal for $320 off the retail price.

ORIGINALLY $949.99

Upholstered Platform Bed
Mercer
Mercer Upholstered Platform Bed
Wayfair
Upholstered Platform Bed
Mercer

The Mercer Platform Bed is elegantly upholstered. The wing back button-tufted headboard is exquisitely shaped in grey linen to instantly liven up any bedroom.

ORIGINALLY $769.99

Oriental Pink/Saffron Area Rug
Belmont
Belmont Oriental Pink and Saffron Area Rug
Wayfair
Oriental Pink/Saffron Area Rug
Belmont

A rug is a super easy way to freshen up a room -- no assembly, no hanging. Grab this stain resistant area rug for your living room, dining room, bedroom or any other high-traffic area.

REGULARLY $194

Vanessa Etagere Bookcase
Wayfair
Wayfair Vanessa Etagere Bookcase
Wayfair
Vanessa Etagere Bookcase
Wayfair

Organize and display your precious stuff, from books to picture frames to knickknacks. Thanks to the open back design, this bookcase can also serve as a room divider. Get this now while supplies last for 52% off the retail price.

 

REGULARLY $219.99

Sia Bistro 3 Piece Seating Group
Cosmo Living by Cosmopolitan
Cosmo Living by Cosmopolitan Sia Bistro 3 Piece Seating Group
Wayfair
Sia Bistro 3 Piece Seating Group
Cosmo Living by Cosmopolitan

This Cosmo Living by Cosmopolitan Sia Bistro 3 Piece Seating Group are made with a steel frame and adorned with wicker.

ORIGINALLY $779.99

Maston Task Chair
House of Hampton
House of Hampton Maston Task Chair
Wayfair
Maston Task Chair
House of Hampton

Does your home office setup include an ergonomic task chair? This one takes pressure off your lower legs with the slightly curved edge of the waterfall seat.

REGULARLY $379.99

Series A Desk
Bush Business Furniture
Bush Business Series A Desk
Wayfair
Series A Desk
Bush Business Furniture

Comfortable and convenient with just the right amount of workspace, this desk has the commercial quality you need for your home office space. 

ORIGINALLY $373.66

Yedinak Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror
Mercury Row
Yedinak Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror
Wayfair
Yedinak Modern and Contemporary Accent Mirror
Mercury Row

Use a large mirror (well, technically its reflection) to fake a bigger space. This beauty is more than half off right now and comes in six finishes.

REGULARLY $174

Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Jenga
Jenga GIANT JS7 Hardwood Game
Wayfair
Giant JS7 Hardwood Game
Jenga

Yep, Wayfair can help you maximize your outdoor space, too. If you've played Giant Jenga at a bar before, you know how fun it can be. This will be a hit at home all summer long.

REGULARLY $169.99

 

