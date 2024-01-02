Sales & Deals

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sales Event: Shop Deals on Rugs and Furniture Up to 60% Off

Wayfair: Best Deals on Rugs and Furniture for 2024
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:10 PM PST, January 2, 2024

New year, new home interior—with the help of Wayfair's major sales event on furniture and rugs happening now.

Let's make 2024 the year that you finally style the home of your dreams. While organizing your home and putting up a fresh coat of paint goes a long way, a major way to transform your home is with new furnishings. While furniture is often big-ticket purchases, right now Wayfair is hosting an End-of-Year Clearance Sale where shoppers can save up to 60% on stylish furniture and rugs.

Shop the Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale

Wayfair's massive sale includes major deals on everything home. No matter what room of yours could use an upgrade in the new year, Wayfair's sale has you covered. The online furniture and home goods retailer taking up to 60% off bedroom, living room, kitchen and dining furniture. On top of the thousands of deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35. 

If there’s one piece of decor that'll complete your space in 2024, it’s an area rug. Not only do rugs tie together your living room, bedroom or nursery, but they can also add an extra touch of style to your space. For a high-traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in a low-traffic guest room or home office, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. Whatever your preferences are, the Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale is a one-stop shop for all your floor-covering needs.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best deals at Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale to shop before they disappear. Many items are already selling out, so be sure to fill up your cart with your favorites.

Best Deals on Furniture at Wayfair for 2024

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup this year, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire bedroom, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up your space.

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Sand & Stable Coffee Table

If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.

$500 $230

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$910 $380

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.

$155 $60

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials. 

$615 $250

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100 $960

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid pine dining table.

$725 $290

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.

$572 $167

Desari Coffee Table

Desari Coffee Table
Desari Coffee Table

A convenient lift-top function and mid-century design makes this coffee table practical and stylish.

$135 $118

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.

$689 $290

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$408 $145

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers, and a cabinet provides enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.

$430 $206

Best Deals on Rugs at Wayfair for 2024

Whether you’re looking for an outdoor rug to prep your backyard ahead of spring or a washable option that makes cleaning a breeze, the Wayfair sale has more than a thousand rug deals to match everyone's style. From boho to modern and farmhouse-chic, here are the best rug deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors. 

$254 $127

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.

$118 $72

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug
Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. 

$265 $134

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Runner

Designed to be resilient against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.

$379 $200

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.

$140 $80

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug. 

$58 $30

Everly Quinn Ilka Faux Fur Rug

Everly Quinn Ilka Faux Fur Rug
Everly Quinn Ilka Faux Fur Rug

Get the Scandinavian look with this white, faux-sheepskin area rug. This cozy, high-pile rug is machine washable. It comes in one size: 3-by-5 feet. 

$179 $116

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Take 60% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors. 

$520 $210

17 Stories Elara Performance Rug

17 Stories Elara Performance Rug
17 Stories Elara Performance Rug

This abstract, blue-and-gray area rug has a splatter motif. Find it in 34 different sizes. It's billed as stain-resistant and non-shedding. 

$432 $260

Steelside Von Tribal Southwestern Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Steelside Von Tribal Southwestern Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Steelside Von Tribal Southwestern Indoor/Outdoor Rug

This blue-and-white, stain-resistant rug works both indoors and outdoors. It has a chevron print and comes in six rectangular and runner sizes.

$240 $158

