Revamp your home this winter with fresh new furniture, appliances, and decor from Wayfair's Winter Clearance sale.
When it comes to online furniture stores, Wayfair is one of our go-to sites for quick and affordable home upgrades. The new year is all about starting fresh, but even a small change to your furniture or decor can make a world of difference. With Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale going on right now, you can get the job done while scoring items at up to 70% off.
Now through Wednesday, January 17, you can save big on furniture, bedding, wall art, mattresses and more to refresh your home for 2024. Whether you’re on the hunt for a stylish area rug to keep things cozy this season or smart storage solutions to stay organized in the new year, the Wayfair Winter Clearance event has you covered.
No matter what room of yours could use some love, Wayfair's sale is offering deep discounts on home items across multiple brands and every category. On top of the thousands of deals, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.
Wayfair sales can be daunting to sift through, so to help you get started, we've rounded up the best deals on furniture and area rugs at Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale below. Let's make 2024 the year that you finally style the home of your dreams.
Best Wayfair Furniture Deals
Whether you're shopping for a new office chair to upgrade your work-from-home setup this year, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire bedroom, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up every room of your home.
Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed
This modern upholstered bed incorporates a lifting frame that unveils a storage area for your seasonal clothing and other items you'd like to stow away.
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.
Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials.
Braflin Upholstered Chenille Sofa Chaise Wide Seat Sectional
The best feature of this sofa is the big seats offering a much more comfortable experience, and the fabric is really nice and soft.
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid pine dining table.
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers, and a cabinet provides enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.
Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed
Upholstered in plush velvet, this luxurious bed frame can seriously upgrade your room’s aesthetic. Plus, it is 78% off right now.
Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood, this two-drawer nightstand features a neutral white oak finish that will infuse style into any bedroom.
Best Wayfair Rug Deals
Whether you’re looking for an outdoor rug to prep your backyard ahead of spring or a washable option that makes cleaning a breeze, the Wayfair Winter Clearance sale has more than a thousand rug deals to match everyone's style. From boho to modern and farmhouse-chic, here are the best rug deals to shop at Wayfair now.
Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors.
Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.
Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug
This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes.
Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Designed to be resilient against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.
Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug.
Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Take 60% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors.
