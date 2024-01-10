Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Huge Winter Clearance Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the 20 Best Deals Up to 70% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Winter Sale
Wayfair
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:49 AM PST, January 10, 2024

Revamp your home this winter with fresh new furniture, appliances, and decor from Wayfair's Winter Clearance sale.

When it comes to online furniture stores, Wayfair is one of our go-to sites for quick and affordable home upgrades. The new year is all about starting fresh, but even a small change to your furniture or decor can make a world of difference. With Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale going on right now, you can get the job done while scoring items at up to 70% off.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through Wednesday, January 17, you can save big on furniture, bedding, wall art, mattresses and more to refresh your home for 2024. Whether you’re on the hunt for a stylish area rug to keep things cozy this season or smart storage solutions to stay organized in the new year, the Wayfair Winter Clearance event has you covered. 

No matter what room of yours could use some love, Wayfair's sale is offering deep discounts on home items across multiple brands and every category. On top of the thousands of deals, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35. 

Wayfair sales can be daunting to sift through, so to help you get started, we've rounded up the best deals on furniture and area rugs at Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale below. Let's make 2024 the year that you finally style the home of your dreams.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

Whether you're shopping for a new office chair to upgrade your work-from-home setup this year, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire bedroom, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up every room of your home.

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed
Wayfair

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

This modern upholstered bed incorporates a lifting frame that unveils a storage area for your seasonal clothing and other items you'd like to stow away. 

$900 $304

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Coffee Table

If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.

$500 $230

Shop Now

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$910 $380

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.

$155 $65

Shop Now

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console
Wayfair

Wade Logan Bulhary 60'' Media Console

Wade Logan's sleek Bulhary Media Console is designed with a middle glass shelf and two closed storage compartments for all of your media essentials. 

$615 $250

Shop Now

Braflin Upholstered Chenille Sofa Chaise Wide Seat Sectional

Braflin Upholstered Chenille Sofa Chaise Wide Seat Sectional
Wayfair

Braflin Upholstered Chenille Sofa Chaise Wide Seat Sectional

The best feature of this sofa is the big seats offering a much more comfortable experience, and the fabric is really nice and soft.

$1,000 $880

Shop Now

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100 $920

Shop Now

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid pine dining table.

$725 $310

Shop Now

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
Wayfair

Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.

$572 $167

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and its mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.

$689 $295

Shop Now

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Wayfair

Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 60% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$408 $145

Shop Now

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers, and a cabinet provides enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.

$430 $196

Shop Now

Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed

Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed
Wayfair

Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed

Upholstered in plush velvet, this luxurious bed frame can seriously upgrade your room’s aesthetic. Plus, it is 78% off right now.

$700 $194

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood, this two-drawer nightstand features a neutral white oak finish that will infuse style into any bedroom. 

$145 $92

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Rug Deals

Whether you’re looking for an outdoor rug to prep your backyard ahead of spring or a washable option that makes cleaning a breeze, the Wayfair Winter Clearance sale has more than a thousand rug deals to match everyone's style. From boho to modern and farmhouse-chic, here are the best rug deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Handmade Flatweave Cotton Rug

Perfect for a cozy feel that's still easy to clean, this rug showcases a braided pattern with a variety of colors for a bright accent on your floors. 

$254 $125

Shop Now

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug

The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh.

$198 $112

Shop Now

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug
Wayfair

Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Rug

This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. 

$265 $155

Shop Now

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Wayfair

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Designed to be resilient against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways.

$140 $83

Shop Now

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Fleckenstein Flatweave Performance Rug

Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug. 

$58 $32

Shop Now

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug
Wayfair

Langley Street Geometric Area Rug

Take 60% off this clean and comfortable rug that comes in nine different colors. 

$520 $197

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: 

Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage & Organization to Save Space in 2024

Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage & Organization to Save Space in 2024

26 Sleep Products to Help Get a Better Night's Rest in 2024

Best Lists

26 Sleep Products to Help Get a Better Night's Rest in 2024

lululemon Just Released so Many Post-Holiday Markdowns on Activewear

lululemon Just Released so Many Post-Holiday Markdowns on Activewear

Find an Amazon Gift Card in Your Stocking? Here's What to Shop

Gifts

Find an Amazon Gift Card in Your Stocking? Here's What to Shop

Here’s What to Buy With Your Walmart Gift Card

Best Lists

Here’s What to Buy With Your Walmart Gift Card

The 16 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Winter — According to TikTok

Beauty & Wellness

The 16 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Winter — According to TikTok

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

Tags: