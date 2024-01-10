When it comes to online furniture stores, Wayfair is one of our go-to sites for quick and affordable home upgrades. The new year is all about starting fresh, but even a small change to your furniture or decor can make a world of difference. With Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale going on right now, you can get the job done while scoring items at up to 70% off.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Now through Wednesday, January 17, you can save big on furniture, bedding, wall art, mattresses and more to refresh your home for 2024. Whether you’re on the hunt for a stylish area rug to keep things cozy this season or smart storage solutions to stay organized in the new year, the Wayfair Winter Clearance event has you covered.

No matter what room of yours could use some love, Wayfair's sale is offering deep discounts on home items across multiple brands and every category. On top of the thousands of deals, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.

Wayfair sales can be daunting to sift through, so to help you get started, we've rounded up the best deals on furniture and area rugs at Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale below. Let's make 2024 the year that you finally style the home of your dreams.

Best Wayfair Furniture Deals

Whether you're shopping for a new office chair to upgrade your work-from-home setup this year, hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa that is legitimately comfortable, or remodeling your entire bedroom, the deep discounts at Wayfair make it easy to spruce up every room of your home.

Best Wayfair Rug Deals

Whether you’re looking for an outdoor rug to prep your backyard ahead of spring or a washable option that makes cleaning a breeze, the Wayfair Winter Clearance sale has more than a thousand rug deals to match everyone's style. From boho to modern and farmhouse-chic, here are the best rug deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug Wayfair Bungalow Rose Performance Blue Rug The rug's intricate pattern is ideal if you have varying furniture and room themes you may be looking to complement, or if you want to completely change the look of a room for something new and fresh. $198 $112 Shop Now

Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug Wayfair Alvina Blue Indoor/Outdoor Rug Designed to be resilient against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and ideal for high-traffic indoor and outdoor areas such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways. $140 $83 Shop Now

