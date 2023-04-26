If you need some extra help getting through your spring cleaning checklist, now the perfect time to invest in a new robot vacuum. Way Day 2023 kicked off today and has some of the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals we’ve seen so far this year.

Shop the Roomba Deals

Because iRobot is the most well-known robot vacuum brand and these robot vacuums are so highly rated, they tend to be a splurge. Luckily, the Way Day Roomba deals are marking down the popular vacuums by as much as 50% off. Roombas can keep your rugs and hard floors free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming. Even better, some iRobot robot vacuums offer advanced features — like object avoidance and self-emptying — for an unbeatable cleaning experience.

Wayfair's Way Day sale has thousands of discounts on all things home through 11:59 p.m. PDT on Thursday, April 27. For the next 48 hours, you can take advantage of Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year and get free shipping on all orders regardless of how much you spend.

We've found the best iRobot robot vacuum deals on Wayfair to help you spring clean with ease. For an even deeper clean, there are some top-rated robot mops in the mix, too.

iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum Wayfair iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, the Roomba i1 robot vacuum offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule. $330 $200 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Wayfair iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work. $500 $450 Shop Now

