We Found The Best Stanley Tumbler Lookalike You Can Buy On Amazon for Only $28 — Shop The Insulated Cups

By Lauren Gruber
The Stanley Quencher Tumbler has somewhat of a cult following on TikTok — the hashtag #stanleytumbler has over 200 million views. While you might be wondering why a cup has grown so popular on social media, we credit Stanley's infamy to its handy features: insulated walls that keep your drink hot or cold, a car cupholder-friendly design and an array cute colors to boot. But we might have something that will sway even the most loyal Stanley stans.

We just discovered Hydrapeak's 40-ounce Voyager tumbler, and it looks so similar to the Stanley cup for nearly half the price. Available on Amazon for less than $30, the tumbler has the same handy features as Stanley including cupholder compatibility and a built-in straw. Plus, it claims to keep hot drinks hot for even longer — 12 hours compared to Stanley's seven hours.

Hydrapeak's Voyager comes in ten stylish colors, including this icy lavender.

$28

Whether you're in the market for a Stanley lookalike or simply want to invest in a stylish yet practical reusable bottle this spring, check out Amazon's array of Hydrapeak products.

This tumbler's 2-in-1 lid allows you to use a straw or sip opening for cold or hot beverages.

$29
This sports bottle has a removable rubber boot to keep in in place.

$30$23
If you prefer a traditional water bottle shape with unique prints, opt for the leak-proof artisan bottle.

$30$20
Not a fan of straw lids? Go for a water bottle with a chug lid instead.

$22
The 4-in-1 design of this clever bottle functions as a bottle cooler, can cooler, slim can cooler, or regular water bottle.

$25$17
Keep slim cans, such as hard seltzers, cold through daylight hours with this handy cooler.

$15
Kids will love the two-tone colorways and neat design of these water bottles.

$17

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

