The Stanley Quencher Tumbler has somewhat of a cult following on TikTok — the hashtag #stanleytumbler has over 200 million views. While you might be wondering why a cup has grown so popular on social media, we credit Stanley's infamy to its handy features: insulated walls that keep your drink hot or cold, a car cupholder-friendly design and an array cute colors to boot. But we might have something that will sway even the most loyal Stanley stans.

We just discovered Hydrapeak's 40-ounce Voyager tumbler, and it looks so similar to the Stanley cup for nearly half the price. Available on Amazon for less than $30, the tumbler has the same handy features as Stanley including cupholder compatibility and a built-in straw. Plus, it claims to keep hot drinks hot for even longer — 12 hours compared to Stanley's seven hours.

Whether you're in the market for a Stanley lookalike or simply want to invest in a stylish yet practical reusable bottle this spring, check out Amazon's array of Hydrapeak products.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Apple, Dyson, New Balance and More

The Stanley Tumbler Is On Sale: Here's Where to Get 20% Off Right Now

The Stanley Tumbler Dropped in 2 New Spring Colors & They're In Stock

Stay Hydrated in 2023 With The Best Deals On Hydro Flask Water Bottles

Save 23% On Echelon's Best Exercise Bikes, Treadmills, and Rowers

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop Right Now: Save $70 On the Series 8

The 12 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity

Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond

The 10 Best Water Bottles to Up Your Hydration Game