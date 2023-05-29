West Elm Memorial Day Sale: Last Day to Save Up to 60% on Stylish Sofas and Sectionals
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to finally buy that new sofa for your living room, the time has arrived. The best Memorial Day furniture sales are here and West Elm has you covered. Whether you're looking to save on a chaise sectional, sleeper sofa, or a smaller couch, the West Elm Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 60% off best-selling styles right now.
For one last day today, you can save on more than 700 furniture options for every room at West Elm's sale. From entertaining guests to relaxing after a long day, your couch completes your living room and should be comfy enough to fall asleep on. Buying a new couch can be a daunting task, but you can score your dream sofa from West Elm for a fraction of the price.
Prioritizing our personal space is essential and West Elm is just the place to give your home a mid-century modern refresh without breaking the bank. The West Elm sale has sofas in different configurations and upholstery materials that will last a lifetime. Keeping quality, comfort and design in mind, we've gathered the best West Elm sofa deals to shop before the Memorial Day discounts disappear tomorrow.
A modern must-have thanks to its low, boxy look, and memory foam means it's deceptively plush.
With two styles to choose from, this sectional boasts clean lines and deep seats with an airy platform, and plush cushions offer sink-right-in comfort.
Sofa by day, Queen sleeper by night. This contouring, memory foam-infused mattress is hand-built frames with hand-finished upholstery and ultra comfortable.
The reversible chaise makes room rearranging easy. With its modern form & stylish, trestle-style leg, you can relax into the wide back cushions & low arms.
This sofa brings a coastal elegance to your space, with exposed wood frame in a light Dune finish.
This comfy couch features sweeping arms, a polished look and hand-built frames with hand-finished upholstery.
The Audrey Sofa makes modern design cozy with rounded arms, and features a bench seat for clean, streamlined style.
The Addie Sofa is a fashion-forward sofa with modern charm, with comfortable wrapped cushions for reading or watching TV.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 10 Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Summer
The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales of 2023 to Upgrade Your Home
Dyson Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to $200 on Vacuums and Air Purifiers
Save Up to 60% On Sofas, Beds and More at Burrow's Memorial Day Sale
Save Hundreds On Home Appliances During Samsung's Memorial Day Sale
Elevate Your Bedding for Summer During Parachute's Memorial Day Sale