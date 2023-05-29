If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to finally buy that new sofa for your living room, the time has arrived. The best Memorial Day furniture sales are here and West Elm has you covered. Whether you're looking to save on a chaise sectional, sleeper sofa, or a smaller couch, the West Elm Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 60% off best-selling styles right now.

Shop the West Elm Sale

For one last day today, you can save on more than 700 furniture options for every room at West Elm's sale. From entertaining guests to relaxing after a long day, your couch completes your living room and should be comfy enough to fall asleep on. Buying a new couch can be a daunting task, but you can score your dream sofa from West Elm for a fraction of the price.

Prioritizing our personal space is essential and West Elm is just the place to give your home a mid-century modern refresh without breaking the bank. The West Elm sale has sofas in different configurations and upholstery materials that will last a lifetime. Keeping quality, comfort and design in mind, we've gathered the best West Elm sofa deals to shop before the Memorial Day discounts disappear tomorrow.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

