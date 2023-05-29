Shopping

West Elm Memorial Day Sale: Last Day to Save Up to 60% on Stylish Sofas and Sectionals

By ETonline Staff‍ ‍
West Elm Memorial Day Sale
West Elm

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to finally buy that new sofa for your living room, the time has arrived. The best Memorial Day furniture sales are here and West Elm has you covered. Whether you're looking to save on a chaise sectional, sleeper sofa, or a smaller couch, the West Elm Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 60% off best-selling styles right now.

For one last day today, you can save on more than 700 furniture options for every room at West Elm's sale. From entertaining guests to relaxing after a long day, your couch completes your living room and should be comfy enough to fall asleep on. Buying a new couch can be a daunting task, but you can score your dream sofa from West Elm for a fraction of the price. 

Prioritizing our personal space is essential and West Elm is just the place to give your home a mid-century modern refresh without breaking the bank. The West Elm sale has sofas in different configurations and upholstery materials that will last a lifetime. Keeping quality, comfort and design in mind, we've gathered the best West Elm sofa deals to shop before the Memorial Day discounts disappear tomorrow.

Remi Leather Modular Sofa 72"
Remi Leather Modular Sofa 72"
West Elm
Remi Leather Modular Sofa 72"

A modern must-have thanks to its low, boxy look, and memory foam means it's deceptively plush.

$3,997$2,078
Newport 2-Piece Chaise Sectional 110.5"
Newport 2-Piece Chaise Sectional 110.5"
West Elm
Newport 2-Piece Chaise Sectional 110.5"

With two styles to choose from, this sectional boasts clean lines and deep seats with an airy platform, and plush cushions offer sink-right-in comfort.

$4,098$2,869
Marin Sleeper Sofa 80"
Marin Sleeper Sofa 80"
West Elm
Marin Sleeper Sofa 80"

Sofa by day, Queen sleeper by night. This contouring, memory foam-infused mattress is hand-built frames with hand-finished upholstery and ultra comfortable. 

$2,899$2,079
Eddy 2-Piece Reversible Sectional 74"
Eddy 2-Piece Reversible Sectional 74"
West Elm
Eddy 2-Piece Reversible Sectional 74"

The reversible chaise makes room rearranging easy. With its modern form & stylish, trestle-style leg, you can relax into the wide back cushions & low arms.

$2,099$1,359
Hargrove Sofa 72"
Hargrove Sofa 72"
West Elm
Hargrove Sofa 72"

This sofa brings a coastal elegance to your space, with exposed wood frame in a light Dune finish.

$3,998$1,444
Paidge Sofa 73"
Paidge Sofa 73"
West Elm
Paidge Sofa 73"

This comfy couch features sweeping arms, a polished look and hand-built frames with hand-finished upholstery.

$1,799$1,119
Audrey Sofa 86"
Audrey Sofa 86"
West Elm
Audrey Sofa 86"

The Audrey Sofa makes modern design cozy with rounded arms, and features a bench seat for clean, streamlined style.

$1,299$1,039
Addie Sofa 66"
Addie Sofa 66"
West Elm
Addie Sofa 66"

The Addie Sofa is a fashion-forward sofa with modern charm, with comfortable wrapped cushions for reading or watching TV.

$1,999$1,439

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

