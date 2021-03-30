What Our Editors Are Buying: TikTok Finds

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you clicked into this story, chances are you love to shop, too. That's why the ET Style team is sharing what we're adding to cart as of late.

To kick it off, we're sharing our buys influenced by TikTok -- yes, the app that constantly provides random product recommendations and viral challenges. From the Amazon booty-lifting leggings approved by Lizzo to a Bissell stain cleaner you'll definitely want for spring cleaning, we've gathered the products we're loving IRL thanks to TikTok.

If you want to see more TikTok-beloved products, be sure to check out our growing list of fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle items, '90s-inspired jeans, Lululemon dupes and kitchen gadgets.

Watch The Download to see what our team has to say about their picks and shop them, ahead.

SEASUM Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings Amazon SEASUM Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings From achieving viral status on TikTok to glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, these Seasum leggings are worth a spot in your closet -- no question about it. Even Lizzo is a fan! $20 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans Gap Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans Whether you're looking for a pair of jeans to get for the teen in your life or you simply want a tried-and-true affordable denim style to add to your collection, TikTok users have proven that Gap's High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans are a sure bet -- especially when they're on sale. $48 AT GAP (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Norvell Venetian Handheld Spray Tan Solution Amazon Norvell Venetian Handheld Spray Tan Solution TikTok user @sydneyyythekydneyyy swears by this solution for an even, never-orange tan. The guide color helps you to see where you've sprayed already so you'll never be splotchy again. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Beautify Beauties Ultra Fine Continuous Water Mister Amazon Beautify Beauties Ultra Fine Continuous Water Mister Pair the sunless tanning solution with almost 40,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and you'll certainly find more than one use for this household staple. TikTok users swear by the even, continuous spray of this bottle for a flawless self-tan application. $16 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Maybelline New York Brow Tattoo Amazon Maybelline New York Brow Tattoo Many of those who experimented with this brow gel for the first time on TikTok were skeptical until the satisfying moment when they peel the product off to reveal flawless brows. $14 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner Spilled coffee in your car four years ago? Not a problem according to TikTok user @brittanyalbaranoo who showed us what this little machine can do. $89 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

