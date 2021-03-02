What to Wear to a Spring Wedding
While 2021 is shaping up to include the safety protocols that came with the year before it, that hasn't stopped people from reaching and celebrating major milestones, including weddings. Chances are you saw a fair share of intimate, understated proposals and engagement announcements over the past number of months. And now, it's time for the nuptials.
Whether you're attending a small and intimate (and socially distanced) gathering with your closest relatives for a family wedding or you're live-streaming a friend's faraway ceremony (also known as the new destination wedding) from the comfort of your home, there's no reason celebrating an occasion like a loved one's "I do's" should go without pretty wedding guest dresses to make it more memorable.
Sure, the dress code may look and feel a little different for weddings in 2021, but you still may want to take the opportunity to get out of your everyday sweats and loungewear in exchange for something on the more formal side (even if a black-tie wedding isn't an option). And with the spring wedding season just around the corner, there's no reason you shouldn't have a dress or two on hand for when you make an appearance to celebrate this exciting milestone with your friends and family.
Ahead, ET Style pulled together pretty spring dresses that'll serve as go-to options for any special occasion you have coming up. From a longe dress with romantic puff sleeves to a stylish cocktail dress that'll work in any season, these are the perfect dress options for this year's wedding season.
Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite wedding guest dresses to wear to any and all ceremonies you have in your calendar this spring.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses
Engagement Rings for Every Budget
Tour Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Destination