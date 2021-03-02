What to Wear to a Spring Wedding

While 2021 is shaping up to include the safety protocols that came with the year before it, that hasn't stopped people from reaching and celebrating major milestones, including weddings. Chances are you saw a fair share of intimate, understated proposals and engagement announcements over the past number of months. And now, it's time for the nuptials.

Whether you're attending a small and intimate (and socially distanced) gathering with your closest relatives for a family wedding or you're live-streaming a friend's faraway ceremony (also known as the new destination wedding) from the comfort of your home, there's no reason celebrating an occasion like a loved one's "I do's" should go without pretty wedding guest dresses to make it more memorable.

Sure, the dress code may look and feel a little different for weddings in 2021, but you still may want to take the opportunity to get out of your everyday sweats and loungewear in exchange for something on the more formal side (even if a black-tie wedding isn't an option). And with the spring wedding season just around the corner, there's no reason you shouldn't have a dress or two on hand for when you make an appearance to celebrate this exciting milestone with your friends and family.

Ahead, ET Style pulled together pretty spring dresses that'll serve as go-to options for any special occasion you have coming up. From a longe dress with romantic puff sleeves to a stylish cocktail dress that'll work in any season, these are the perfect dress options for this year's wedding season.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite wedding guest dresses to wear to any and all ceremonies you have in your calendar this spring.

Diane Von Furstenberg Kalia Mesh Midi Wrap Dress Diane Von Furstenberg Diane Von Furstenberg Kalia Mesh Midi Wrap Dress A romantic, floral print dress with ruffled sleeves will always be a classic option for spring weddings. $448 AT DIANE VON FURSTENBERG Buy Now

Free People Dahlia Embroidered Maxi Dress Free People Free People Dahlia Embroidered Maxi Dress Between the embroidered daisies and the puff sleeves, this is one dress you'll want to wear for any occasion -- including this season's more formal occasions. $168 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Lulus Layla Mustard Yellow Satin Off-the-Shoulder Wrap Dress Lulus Lulus Layla Mustard Yellow Satin Off-the-Shoulder Wrap Dress For those who want a dressier take for the spring weddings on their calendars, this under-$60 option from Lulus is perfect for celebrating special occasions and dancing the night away. $58 AT LULUS Buy Now

Eloquii Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress Eloquii Eloquii Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress We envision this pretty, check print off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a pair of easy, block heel sandals. $160 AT ELOQUII Buy Now

Madewell Silk Organza Puff-Sleeve Ruffle-Hem Mini Dress in Polka Daisies Madewell Madewell Silk Organza Puff-Sleeve Ruffle-Hem Mini Dress in Polka Daisies We can't get over this adorable sheer dress from Madewell, which will be great for any upcoming occasions you have during the transitional period between winter and spring. $125 AT MADEWELL (REGULARLY $158) Buy Now

GANNI The Dexter Ruffled Floral-Print Crepe Midi Wrap Dress The Outnet GANNI The Dexter Ruffled Floral-Print Crepe Midi Wrap Dress Just in case the dress code isn't entirely clear on the wedding invitation, you can style this wrap-style midi dress from GANNI up or down as much as you'd like. $148 AT THE OUTNET (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Song of Style Maggie Wrap Dress in Olive Revolve Song of Style Maggie Wrap Dress in Olive With the structured collar and long sleeves, this might just be one of the most elegant spring dresses you'll wear all year. $188 AT REVOLVE Buy Now

Porridge Darien Tunic Dress Anthropologie Porridge Darien Tunic Dress Style these with a pair of chunky Chelsea boots for a edgy and cool look. Or wear it with your favorite wedge sandals for a more feminine approach. $148 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

OPT Passion Dress Shopbop OPT Passion Dress A pop of color like this bright, bubblegum pink is bound to make you stand out in all the right ways. $150 AT SHOPBOP Buy Now

Christy Dawn The Bergen Dress Christy Dawn Christy Dawn The Bergen Dress A long-sleeve, wrap style like this maxi dress from Christy Dawn is always a good option in our book. $268 AT CHRISTY DAWN Buy Now

Mango Ruffled Floral Print Dress Mango Mango Ruffled Floral Print Dress A long-sleeve dress like this is perfect if you're enjoying an outdoor wedding or another outside occasion in the early days of spring. $60 AT MANGO Buy Now

Reformation Embry Dress Reformation Reformation Embry Dress Whether you throw this floral print midi dress on for a weekend wedding or a trip to the market, there's no going wrong here. $248 AT REFORMATION Buy Now

H&M V-Neck Satin Dress H&M H&M V-Neck Satin Dress When in doubt, a silky slip dress will always be a chic wedding guest dress option in any season. $25 AT H&M Buy Now

