What's Leaving Netflix in June 2021
Netflix is saying goodbye to some popular TV shows and movies in June. Portlandia, Hannibal seasons 1 through 3 and Alone season 6 (season 7 of the survivalist show is one of the shows coming out on Netflix in June) will be departing the platform early in the month.
Later on, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Training Day and Back to the Future parts I-III will also leave Netflix.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in April. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.
June 1, 2021
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
June 4, 2021
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
June 6, 2021
Searching for Bobby Fischer
June 9, 2021
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
June 17, 2021
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
June 21, 2021
Dark Skies
June 26, 2021
The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 27, 2021
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
June 28, 2021
Bratz: The Movie
June 30, 2021
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice
