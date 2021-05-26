What's Leaving Netflix in June 2021

Netflix is saying goodbye to some popular TV shows and movies in June. Portlandia, Hannibal seasons 1 through 3 and Alone season 6 (season 7 of the survivalist show is one of the shows coming out on Netflix in June) will be departing the platform early in the month.

Later on, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Training Day and Back to the Future parts I-III will also leave Netflix.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in April.

June 1, 2021

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4, 2021

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6, 2021

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9, 2021

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17, 2021

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21, 2021

Dark Skies

June 26, 2021

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27, 2021

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

June 28, 2021

Bratz: The Movie

June 30, 2021

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

