What's Leaving Netflix in March 2021

It's not a bad dream -- Inception is really leaving Netflix at the end of March! The Leonardo DiCaprio film is one of the movies and TV shows that will no longer be on the streaming service after next month, as well as Molly's Game, Taxi Driver and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Another film leaving Netflix is Silver Linings Playbook. The drama, for which Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar, takes a bow on March 16.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in March. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.

March 3, 2021

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

March 7, 2021

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

March 8, 2021

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

March 9, 2021

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

March 10, 2021

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

March 13, 2021

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

March 14, 2021

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

March 15, 2021

Chicken Little (2005)

March 16, 2021

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

March 17, 2021

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

March 20, 2021

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

March 22, 2021

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

March 24, 2021

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 25, 2021

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 26, 2021

Ghost Rider (2007)

March 27, 2021

Domino (2019)

March 30, 2021

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

March 31, 2021

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly's Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7

