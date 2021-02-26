What's Leaving Netflix in March 2021
It's not a bad dream -- Inception is really leaving Netflix at the end of March! The Leonardo DiCaprio film is one of the movies and TV shows that will no longer be on the streaming service after next month, as well as Molly's Game, Taxi Driver and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.
Another film leaving Netflix is Silver Linings Playbook. The drama, for which Jennifer Lawrence won an Oscar, takes a bow on March 16.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in March. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.
March 3, 2021
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
March 7, 2021
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
March 8, 2021
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
March 9, 2021
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
March 10, 2021
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)
March 13, 2021
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
March 14, 2021
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
March 15, 2021
Chicken Little (2005)
March 16, 2021
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
March 17, 2021
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)
March 20, 2021
Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
March 22, 2021
Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
March 24, 2021
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
March 25, 2021
Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
March 26, 2021
Ghost Rider (2007)
March 27, 2021
Domino (2019)
March 30, 2021
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
March 31, 2021
Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God’s Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly's Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Seasons 1-7
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
