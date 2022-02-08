Prime Video is headed into February with tons of exciting content, including a brand new romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day, a thrilling action series, and the fourth season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The platform also has plenty of movies and TV shows, both new and old alike, arriving on the platform this month.

I Want You Back stars Obvious Child actress Jenny Slate and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Charlie Day. The comedic couple play a pair of heartbroken strangers who hatch a plot to help one another get their exes back. After an extra long, pandemic-induced hiatus following the bombshell finale of Season 3, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally returning, and this time Midge is ready for her main character moment.

And action fans will be thrilled to know that the streaming giant is bringing Lee Child’s crime thriller novels to life with Reacher, a new series starring Alan Ritchson.

Amazon Prime's price increases this month

Amazon recently announced that for the first time since 2018, the price of an Amazon Prime subscription is going up. Starting Feb. 18, the cost of an annual Amazon Prime membership will increase from $119 to $139. Amazon Prime members who pay monthly will see fees boosted from $12.99 a month to $14.99 a month. Current members will see the higher price reflected after March 25.So if you're a monthly subscriber, now is the right time to switch to an annual membership to lock in that old rate.

And if you're already an annual subscriber, here's a hack: get yourself a gift subscription to Amazon Prime while it's still available for $119, then activate it after your current membership expires. That means another 365 days at $20 less for continued access to Prime Video, Whole Foods deals, free Kindle books, Amazon Prime Music and more.

The best Prime Video premieres in February

With fan favorites and newcomers alike such as Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Malcolm Goodwin, Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce McGill and Kristin Kreuk, here’s what’s new on Prime Video this February.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Feb. 18)

The fourth installment of Prime Video’s Emmy-winning series is finally back after a long hiatus. We last left our beloved Midge at a low point in her career, after being dumped from her opening act spot on Shy Baldwin’s tour. But Midge and Susie appear to already be forming -- or attempting to form -- a comeback plan. Meanwhile, Mrs. Maisel has some new roommates, and the familial living situation is off to a rocky start. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub and more familiar faces are all returning for the fourth chapter of Midge’s comedy journey. Two new additions from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s past are also stepping into the world of Maisel this season: Gilmore Girls stars Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. In a departure from the series’ usual binge-style premiere, the fourth season will be airing on Prime Video over a four week period. The first two episodes premiere Feb. 18.

I Want You Back (Feb. 11)

I Want You Back follows Emma and Peter, two strangers who meet after both having their hearts broken in the same weekend. The pair spark up an unlikely friendship when they realize their respective partners have already moved on to new relationships, and the two hatch a plan to break them up. Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star in this fun and lighthearted rom-com alongside Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood and Manny Jacinto. Right on time for a Valentine's Day viewing, I Want You Back premieres Feb. 11 on Prime Video.

Reacher (Feb. 4)

Jack Reacher is arrested for murder -- but the police need his help. This Prime Video series is an adaptation of the first Jack Reacher novel, Killing Floor, with author Lee Child as an executive producer. The series is set up to be a faithful adaptation of the books. When Jack Reacher arrives in Margrave, Georgia, he already seems to have a target on his back. After the town encounters its first murder case in over two decades, Reacher finds himself the prime suspect in the investigation. Now the ex-military police officer must work to prove his innocence. Alan Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce McGill and Kristin Kreuk star in this new action series, coming to Prime video Feb. 4.

Here’s everything new coming to Prime Video this February:

Feb. 1

(500) Days Of Summer

A Fistful Of Dollars

All About Steve

Alpha Dog

America’s Sweethearts

Borat

Bride Wars

Die Hard

Die Hard: With A Vengeance

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Forrest Gump

Gone In Sixty Seconds

Half Baked

Hollywood Shuffle

How High

Humpday

I Heart Huckabees

Just Between Friends

Killers

King Arthur

Life Partners

Lincoln

Little Miss Sunshine

Live Free Or Die Hard

Love & Other Drugs

Overboard

Platoon

Posse

Reign Of Fire

Robocop

Ski Patrol

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2

Step Up

The A-Team

The Fly

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Impossible

The Rock

Turistas

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Untamed Heart

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Walk The Line

What Happens In Vegas

You Again

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, Seasons 1-3

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7

Feb. 2

Freakonomics

Feb. 4

Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie

Reacher – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Feb. 11

I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie

HOMESTAY

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Feb. 18

Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series: New Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series: New Season

The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

Feb. 25

The Protégé



