Disney+ is dropping a bunch of new stuff in October, including must-see TV and movies.

While you're getting cozy this fall and staying inside to stream all new episodes of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life be sure to make room in your watchlist for Disney's latest must-watch titles.

This month Disney+ subscribers can watch some spooky good new movies and TV including LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales and the first-ever Muppets Halloween adventure: Muppets Haunted Mansion.

If you're less about creepy and more about the cosmos, Disney+ has got you covered with their new six-part docu-series, Among the Stars. You'll learn all about NASA and outer space.

Whether you’re in the mood for more of your favorite Disney+ series or a hauntingly hilarious new movie you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Josh Peck, The Muppets, Christian Slater and more.

So crank that AC, make some popcorn and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.

Sign Up for Disney+

Disney+

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales (Oct. 1)

Disney+ is kicking off spooky season with a new LEGO Star Wars adventure. After hearing scary stories about ancient artifacts linked to iconic Star Wars villains from across all eras of the series, Poe, BB-8 and friends must rush to stop an infamous evil force. The animated series features the voices of Tony Hale and Christian Slater.

Learn More

Disney+

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Oct. 8)

Calling all Muppets fans! Ever wondered what it would be like to see your favorite Muppets characters visit Disney's famous Haunted Mansion? It's time to find out! This first-ever Muppets Halloween adventure is inspired by all four of Disney's Haunted Mansion attractions around the world, and features hidden easter eggs for Disney fans. It also features three new original songs.

Learn More

Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Keep tuning in for more new must-see episodes of the Disney+ original inspired by the '90s hit medical series Doogie Howser, M.D. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, is a 16-year-old medical prodigy. Watch Doogie balance being your average teenager along with her budding medical career.

Watch Now

Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in October? Get the full list below:

Available Oct. 1

Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

Available Oct. 6

Black Widow

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

Drain The Oceans (S4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1)

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3)

Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends(S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Among the Stars

Turner & Hooch Episode 112 “Bite Club”

What If...? Episode 109

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon”/“Who's Your Granny?”/“Summer Sidekick Syndrome”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

Available Oct. 8

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Available Oct. 13

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1) Ep. The Spooky Spook House / Clarabelle’s Banana Splitz!

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under (S2)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Episode 112 "Delivery Duck"/"Dark in the Park"/"Choppin' Dale"

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 106 “Career Babes”

Available Oct. 15

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

Available Oct. 20

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1)

PJ Masks (S5)

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (S1)

Disney Insider Episode 108 “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 107 “Mom-Mentum”

Available Oct. 22

Rookie Of The Year

Thumbelina

Available Oct. 27

Port Protection Alaska (S4)

Disney Insider Episode 109 “Harmonies of Harmonious, Tiana's Cuisine, Galaxy's Edge Expands … Virtually”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Episode 108 “Talk-Story”

Available Oct. 29

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

McFarland, USA



RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Pixar's 'Luca' on Disney Plus: Release Date and More

Nina West, Hayley Kiyoko & More to Join Disney Plus' Pride Concert

How to Watch Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney Plus: Streaming Now

'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series a Go at Disney Plus

How to Watch 'Raya and the Last Dragon' on Disney Plus

What's New on Disney Plus

Danai Gurira to Play 'Black Panther's Okoye in Disney Plus Series

How to Watch 'Cruella' on Disney Plus and in Theaters

The Best Movies to Watch on Disney Plus

Disney Channel Original Movies on Disney Plus