What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in December

December is a busy month at Hulu. The streaming service is dropping holiday specials, new seasons of your old favorites and new movies on their site all December long.

If you'd still rather sit on your living room couch than in a movie theater chair, Hulu has got you covered. Be on the look out for a bunch of new movies coming to Hulu this December including Dead Asleep, Swan Song, We Need To Do Something and the Chloë Grace Moretz-led Hulu Original, Mother/Android.

Hulu subscribers can also stream all new episodes of hit TV series including Pen15, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Crossing Swords this month.

Feeling festive? The streaming platform has a list of December holiday specials coming this month, include: Candified: Home For The Holidays, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around and Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City.

Want even more great shows and movies to watch? We've curated a list of our favorite titles that are new or coming to Hulu, so you won't miss any of the big premieres. Plus, we're letting you know which titles are leaving.

With winter TV in full swing, never miss your favorite shows with your favorite stars by watching them night of, thanks to Hulu with live TV.

Hulu

Candified: Home For The Holidays (Dec. 1)

Holiday baking and craft show lovers, mark your calendars. This new Hulu original series stars Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists. Together they will construct a fantasy candy house, just in time for the holidays.

Hulu

Pen15 (Dec. 3)

Your favorite 2000's middle schoolers are back with more cringe-worthy nostalgia. On Dec. 3, Pen15 returns with Season 2B. The series stars real life BFFs, Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine.

Hulu

Mother/Android (Dec. 17)

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in this new dystopian AI-thriller. Moretz plays Georgia, a pregnant woman fleeing a land torn between humans and robots. However, she must cross the epicenter of the android uprising to make it to safety. Can she do it? Stream this title on Dec. 17 and find out.

Wondering what else is arriving on Hulu in December 2021? Here’s the full lineup:

Available Dec. 1

Candified: Home For The Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

The A-Team (2010)

Above The Rim (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Addicted (2014)

Alex Cross (2012)

Alienator (1989)

All Is Lost (2013)

Armageddon (1998)

Back To School (1986)

The Bank Job (2008)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

Blow (2001)

Bull Durham (1988)

Chattahoochee (1990)

Cherry 2000 (1988)

Con Air (1997)

The Crazies (2010)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Cujo (1983)

The Curse (1987)

Days Of Heaven (1978)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

The Dungeonmaster (1985)

Earth To Echo (2014)

Erik The Viking (1989)

Flightplan (2005)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Friday The 13Th (1980)

Her Smell (2018)

Hide And Seek (2005)

Hollow Man (2000)

Holy Man (1998)

Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

Hustlers (2019)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Jagged Edge (1985)

King Kong (1976)

Love Field (1992)

Making Mr. Right (1987)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Rio (2008)

Serendipity (2001)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

She’s Out Of My League (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows (2011)

The Siege Of Firebase Gloria (1989)

Silverado (1985)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow (2004)

Soda Cracker (1989)

Some Kind Of Wonderful (1987)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Superbeast (1972)

Troll (1986)

The Warriors (1979)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns Ii (1990)

Available Dec. 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere

Godfather Of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Vice Versa: Hiv: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

The East (2021)

Available Dec. 3

Pen15: New Episodes Of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live And Die In Alabama: New Episode

Annie Live!: Special (NBC)

Trolls Holiday In Harmony: Special (Dreamworks Animation)

We Need To Do Something (2021)

The World Of Kanako (2014)

Available Dec. 6

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Available Dec. 7

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)

World War Z (2013)

Available Dec. 8

People’s Choice Awards: Special (NBC)

Available Dec. 9

Trolls: Trollstopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)

Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 And Tap)

Swan Song (2021)

Available Dec. 10

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Materna (2021)

Available Dec. 13

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox)

Brighton Beach (2021)

Available Dec. 14

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)

American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)

Available Dec. 15

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)

Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)

Rising Wolf (2021)

Available Dec. 16

Dead Asleep (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)

Cryptozoo (2021)

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021)

Available Dec. 17

Mother/Android (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Nowhere Inn (2021)

Available Dec. 23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)

Sadly, some of your favorite titles are also leaving Hulu this month. Since the clock is ticking on these movies, stream them now before you have to pay to see them anywhere else!

Leaving Dec. 9

Child's Play (2019)

Leaving Dec. 10

Rogue (2020)

Leaving Dec. 12

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Leaving Dec. 16

Nostalgia (2018)

Leaving Dec. 19

Crawl (2019)

Leaving Dec. 28

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Leaving Dec. 31

10,000 BC (2008)

127 Hours (2010)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

A Nanny for Christmas (2010)

The A-Team (2010)

Above the Rim (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Alienator (1989)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Alpha & Omega: Legend of the Saw Toothed (2014)

Back to School (1986)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blue City (1986)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bull Durham (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Chattahoochee (1990)

Cherry 2000 (1988)

Con Air (1997)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

The Curse (1987)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Date Night (2010)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

The Dungeonmaster (1985)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Erik the Viking (1989)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fly (1986)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

From Prada to Nada (2011)

Gattaca (1997)

The Gift (2000)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hollow Man (2000)

Inception (2010)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Joseph: King of Dreams (2000)

Killers (2010)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Light it Up (1999)

Love Field (1992)

Making Mr. Right (1987)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Michael Clayton (2007)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

The Recruit (2003)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road to Perdition (2002)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Serendipity (2001)

Shark Tale (2002)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Siege of Firebase Gloria (1989)

Signs (2002)

Silverado (1985)

The Social Network (2010)

Soda Cracker (1989)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Superbeast (1972)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

The Tenant (1976)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Troll (1986)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

Yes Man (2008)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

Want even more great shows to watch? Check out these titles that landed on Hulu in October 2021.

Baker’s Dozen

Your latest fall-baking comfort show drops this month. Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and pastry chef Bill Yosses, this fast-paced competition series tests 13 bakers on their kitchen skills. The goal? Win the golden rolling pin and take home the cash prize!

Jacinta

In this new documentary, director Jessica Earnshaw explores the relationship between an incarcerated mother and daughter, both recovering from drug addiction. Jacinta, who now has a daughter of her own, faces generational trauma. She wants to break free so she can start rebuilding her life with her child.

Dopesick

The new Hulu original series about America's opioid addiction examines the company that triggered it all and the lives it has affected. The eight-episode series stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, with Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson.

