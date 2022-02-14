Shopping

Where to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine Card Protectors: Keep Your Card Safe with These 15 Holders

By ETonline Staff
New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Chicago have laws requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor activities. The laws were put in place in response to the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant. Under laws, businesses will require people to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter indoor facilities including restaurants, museums, salons and many other venues. Health experts say that fully vaccinated individuals carry less of a viral load if exposed to COVID-19 and therefore, make it hard for the virus and infection to spread. People across the country are getting their Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. 

If you've already gotten your first or second COVID-19 vaccine, it's likely you're left wondering, "How do I carry my vaccine card everywhere I go?" Well, the answer is simple: a vaccine card holder.

Whether you're planning on taking a much-overdue vacation with the flight credits you racked up over the past year or attending a concert with your friends, there's no doubt that once you've gotten your first dose of the vaccine or when you become fully immunized, you'll want to keep your COVID-19 vaccination card (or a copy of it) on you -- especially if vaccine passports emerge, which would require you to show proof of your immunity status to travel.

There are plenty of ways to keep your card safe, from a simple plastic protective cover with a lanyard to a stylish card holder that'll go nicely in your bag or back pocket. So if you're looking for something to keep your vaccine card from fraying at the edges -- or worse, ripping -- there's sure to be a vaccination card holder on the market that'll suit your needs (and fit your sense of style).

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite vaccine card holders below. Then, check out the masks and chains to keep on top of your style game in a post-pandemic world.

Vaccine Card Holders

Doulove Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo
Doulove Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo
Amazon
Doulove Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo
Always keep your vaccine card and passport together when traveling, especially internationally. Available in 28 different colors, this cardholder is perfect for keeping your documents safe and organized.
$12$7
The Sak ID Lanyard
The Sak ID Lanyard
The Sak
The Sak ID Lanyard
This vaccination card holder is pretty and practical. 
$28
2 Pieces Badge Lanyard with ID Holders
Badge Lanyard with ID Holders
Amazon
2 Pieces Badge Lanyard with ID Holders
Cute, convenient and inexpensive, this vaccine card protector lets you show your vaccination status without even thinking about it.
$12$11
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Etsy
Neon Sol Silver Holographic Vinyl Vaccine Card Sleeve
Let's be honest: There's something about holographic things that's just, to put it simply, fun. So why not liven up your newly vaccinated self with something that'll bring a smile to your face? And you can't beat the price of this vaccine card protector.
$8
Kate Spade Staci Card Case Lanyard
Kate Spade Staci Card Case Lanyard
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Card Case Lanyard
This card holder from Kate Spade has a window for your vaccination card plus two slots for other IDs or credit cards and comes in luxurious crossgrain leather.
$99$39
Madewell The Leather Passport Case
Madewell The Leather Passport Case
Madewell
Madewell The Leather Passport Case
This passport case from Madewell doubles as a classy vaccination card protector that you'll want to take with you everywhere. 
$30
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Amazon
2-Sided Leather Vaccination Card Holder
Unfold the slim cover to show your vaccine card for quick entry to indoor spaces and fold the cover to protect your privacy.
$6
Marble Effect Vaccine Card Protector
Marble Effect Vaccine Card Protector
Amazon
Marble Effect Vaccine Card Protector
This two-pack comes with both a black and white card holder, gold coloring swirled on top and waterproof embroidery vinyl to keep your card safe from the elements.
$13
Fintie Passport Holder Travel Wallet, Starry Night
Fintie Passport Holder Travel Wallet, Starry Night
Amazon
Fintie Passport Holder Travel Wallet, Starry Night
Store your passport, vaccine card and credit cards in this Finite Passport Holder. This holder is available in 23 different prints and colors.
$10
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Amazon
Specialist ID Store Clear 4x3 Plastic Immunization Card Holder
Those of you who prefer a no frills approach for this type of thing, go with a plastic cover to keep the important document -- which will be filled with your vaccine information -- with you.
$5
Fintie Card Case Cover
Fintie RFID Blocking PU Leather Card Case Cover
Amazon
Fintie Card Case Cover
This pretty card holder is roomy enough that you won't tear your card if you need to pull it out. 
$10
GDTK RFID Blocking Leather Passport Holder
GDTK RFID Blocking Leather Passport Holder
Amazon
GDTK RFID Blocking Leather Passport Holder
Protect your important documents in this best-selling passport and vaccine card holder. This passport holder has RFID Blocking preventing personal account information disclosure.
$8
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector 2-Pack
Amazon
Mljsh CDC Vaccination Card Protector
A slightly larger plastic sleeve to fit laminated 4X3 cards. 
$5
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Coach ID Lanyard In Signature Canvas
The last thing you need when you're showing proof of vaccination is to rummage through your entire bag to find your card at the bottom of it. Luckily, having a leather lanyard and a cardholder will make it a little easier for you.
$68$27
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
Amazon
Sokurdeg CDC Vaccination Card Protector
This vaccine card protector will keep your card readily available and on display. Plus, it's perfect for anyone who wants something on the sturdier side.
$10$7

